COVID Bonus Checks: Who qualifies for this stimulus in Georgia? – Marca English

While the federal government is no longer sending out stimulus checks, several states and city councils are still organising programs to put money directly in the hands of their citizens and Augusta in Georgia is one of them, with front line workers set to receive up to 1,000 dollars in bonus checks.

There, the city plans to pay out bonus stimulus checks to the workers who put their health and wellbeing at risk during the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think our employees have – and some more so than others – been at the forefront of dealing with COVID and the impacts on our community,” City Manager Susan Robertson said.

I think the morale of the employees is lagging a bit, and this would be a way to send a positive message to employees that the work they do and the efforts they put forth through the last two years have been appreciated.

“Those employees were all more exposed on a long-term basis, in particular during the first couple months of COVID, when City Center and other offices were shut down.

“I think they’d be the ones that should benefit the most from the recognition, and that’s why this is broken out the way it is.”

Full-time city employees are set to receive a one-time bonus of 500 dollars, while their part-time colleagues will get 250 dollars.

But, those who were in non-clerical jobs and on the front line – such as those working in police, fire, dispatching custodial and rubbish collection – are set to receive an extra 500 dollars if they were full time or an extra 250 dollars if they were part time.

The professions mentioned above are the ones that qualify, although there are some other front line jobs that could be eligible too.

This is why it is worth asking about the COVID bonus checks with line managers, while keeping in mind that this only applies for the city of Augusta, Georgia.

There could also be benefits for other employees in the city, as even non-essential workers may be given an extra day of administrative leave instead.

