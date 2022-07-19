2 Easy Ways to Use Saved Audio on Your Instagram Story – Gadgets To Use

Ads

If you use Instagram, then you must have often come across certain songs in random Reels and posts that you might have liked, saved, and wished to use. Well, worry not for you will learn 2 ways to use the saved audio on Instagram with your stories in this article. You can also learn to download Instagram Reels audio as MP3.

Also, Read | 2 Ways to Add Cool Voice Effects to Your Instagram Reels

Ways to Use Saved Audio on Your Instagram Story

Save Audio from Instagram Reels and Use it in your Instagram Story

The quickest way to create an Instagram Story with your favorite audio is to save the audio from an existing Reel and then add it to your Instagram Story while creating it. Follow these steps to achieve the same.

Open Instagram on your phone and locate the reel whose audio you wish to use in your story.

on your phone and the reel whose audio you wish to use in your story. Tap on the song title that is present at the bottom of the reel.

that is present at the bottom of the reel. Copy the song name somewhere to use it later while creating the story. You can also save this song to your Instagram profile by tapping on the Save Audio button.

Now, navigate back to the home screen and swipe towards the left to open the camera for creating an Instagram Story.

to open the camera for creating an Instagram Story. Tap on the camera shutter button to click a snap or long-press it to record the video as Story.

Further, tap on the sticker icon at the top and press the music sticker to add music to your story.

at the top and press the to add music to your story. In the search bar, type the name of the song that you’ve copied earlier from the Instagram reel.

Adjust your music duration and choose the music display format to add it to your story. Tap on the Done button at the top right corner of the app screen to finalize adding music.

your music duration and choose the to add it to your story. Tap on the at the top right corner of the app screen to finalize adding music. Tap on the Your Story button at the bottom to upload the story to your profile.

That’s it. You’ve successfully created an Instagram Story with your saved audio.

Replace Your Video’s Audio with Local Audio and Post it as Instagram Story

Instagram doesn’t offer any official method to add your local audio directly to your stories. However, there’s a working trick to add your local audio (audio saved in your device) to your Instagram Story. Follow these steps to achieve the same.

Congrats. You’ve successfully created an Instagram Story using your local audio.

Bonus Tip: Use your Saved Audio Directly in Instagram Reels

Instagram also offers you the option to directly use your desired audio in creating your Instagram Reel from any other uploaded random reel. Follow these easy steps to create your own reel using your favorite audio.if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’gadgetstouse_com-medrectangle-4′,’ezslot_0′,634,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-gadgetstouse_com-medrectangle-4-0’)};

Open the Instagram app on your phone and locate the reel whose audio you wish to use in creating your own reel.

on your phone and whose audio you wish to use in creating your own reel. Tap on the audio title used in the reel and further tap on the Use Audio button to start creating your own reel using this audio.

used in the reel and further tap on the to start creating your own reel using this audio. You will notice that the chosen audio starts playing automatically when you record your own Instagram reel.

Finalize your Instagram Reel and post it to your profile.

That’s it. You’ve successfully created an Instagram Reel using your desired audio.

Also, Learn | 5 Ways to Save and Download Instagram Stories on your Android Phone

We hope that you’ve now learned to use the saved audio on your Instagram Story using the above-listed methods. If this article has helped you in creating memorable Instagram Stories, then hit the Like button and share this read among your friends to boost their creative talents. Stay tuned for more interesting walkthroughs.

