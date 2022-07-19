Mint Mid Day Digest: Indices flat, Rupee plunges to new record low and more | Mint – Mint

Ads

Read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 19 July, 2022

RBI closer to its inflation mandate than other central banks

An analysis by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd showed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is closer to its inflation mandate compared with other central banks. Read more

Indian rupee falls past 80 per US dollar for first time

The Indian rupee today hit a record low for seventh straight day by falling to 80.01 against the US dollar, weighed down by a surge in oil prices and broad strength in US dollar. The rupee had closed at 79.97 on Monday. Read more

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trading flat

Benchmark indices were trading flat in the highly volatile session. The Sensex was up 28.44 points or 0.05% at 54549.59, and the Nifty was up 4.30 points or 0.03% at 16282.80.

Govt calls all-party meet on Sri Lanka crisis today. 10 updates

The government has called an all-party meeting over Sri Lanka, which is facing a debilitating economic turmoil. DMK and AIADMK demanded that India should intervene in the crisis surrounding the neighbouring country. Read more

Mint Morning Digest

Apple joins tech giants Amazon, Google, Microsoft in putting a lid on hiring

Apple Inc. is the latest major technology company to rein in hiring and spending plans, adding to the evidence that even Silicon Valley stalwarts are worried about a recession in the coming months. Read more

Jio signals 5G blitz with ₹14k cr auction deposit

Adani Data Networks, the surprise contender for 5G airwaves, has put in a paltry ₹100 crore as earnest money to participate in 5G spectrum auctions, suggesting the company may only bid for airwaves in a few circles for enterprise or captive use, industry experts said. Read more

Bharat Electronics shines on execution; diversification key

Bharat Electronics Ltd’s robust execution of orders in the June quarter (Q1FY23) has set the tone for this financial year. The company can be expected to achieve its FY23 revenue growth guidance of 15% year-on-year (y-o-y) comfortably. Read more

Popular actors double fees as viewership on streaming sites surges

Surging viewership of streaming platforms during the two years of the pandemic helped double the income of actors playing big roles in web shows and take up the wage bills to 50% of production costs at streaming services from less than 10% pre-pandemic, industry experts said. Read more

Rishi Sunak leads new UK PM vote as the race narrows down to four. Details here

Rishi Sunak on Monday was reportedly was leading as he the topped the latest round of voting among the Conservative Party members of Parliament as the race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister narrowed down to four, with Tom Tugendhat out of the contest after receiving the lowest votes. Read more



