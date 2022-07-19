Tesla's Loyal Retail Fan Club Set to Rev Up Stock's Recovery – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.
Bloomberg Daybreak, anchored from New York, Boston, Washington DC and San Francisco provides listeners with everything they need to know. Hear the latest economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news.
Late-night television ads tell us now is the time to buy that mesmerizing precious metal backed by thousands of years of human greed. But is gold actually a good investment in the 21st century?
Made.com Plummets Amid Sharp Drop in Trendy Furniture Sales
Big Yen Short Is Over for Global Traders Even as Tokyo Piles In
China to Fine Didi at Least $1 Billion to End Probe, WSJ Says
Tesla Hit by German Suit Over Car Surveillance, Carbon Footprint
Apple Sued Over Apple Pay, Accused of Antitrust Violations
South Korea’s Cheaper Answer to F-35 Jet Makes First Test Flight
EU Investment Tool Aims to Replenish Weapons Stockpiles
California Home Sales Plunge 21% as Soaring Mortgage Rates Hit
These Are the Cities Where Rents Have Risen the Most
Japan’s ‘Ice Prince’ Yuzuru Hanyu Retires From Competition
Formula E Washout in NYC Raises Questions About Future in US
Let’s Hope Twitter Beats Elon Musk in Court, and Quickly
Colombia’s Economy May Yet Catch Up to the Hype
The Big Tech Apples May Have Further to Fall
Who Will Blink First in the Battle for Control of Spirit Airlines?
Postmortem Sperm Retrieval Is Turning Dead Men Into Fathers
Mortgage Boycott Shows How Deep China’s Property Crisis Goes
Britain’s Richest 1% Are Only Group With Pay to Match Inflation
Racial Parity in US Colleges Is 70 Years Away, McKinsey Says
Uber Settles DOJ Lawsuit Over Wait Fees for Disabled Passengers
In London and Looking to Cool Down? Consider a Heat Pump
After Warmest-ever Night, UK Braces for Record-smashing Heat
Office-to-Residential Conversions Can’t Cope With UK Heat Wave
Austin Weighs $2 Billion Bond for School Safety and Teacher Housing
The Next Generation of Abortion Doctors Train in California
Analyzing the Crypto Wipeout: Short-Term vs Long-Term Thinking
Singapore Plans to Broaden Crypto Regulations After Shakeout
Bitcoin Rally Prompts Outsized Gains In Crypto Mining Stocks
Esha Dey
Tesla Inc.’s grip on its retail trading fans is hard to shake.
Retail buyers have remained steadfast even as the company’s troubles have mounted since April, sparking a dizzying drop in the electric-vehicle maker’s share price. And after last week’s 14% surge, that loyal following could supercharge a recovery with investors again starting to turn to growth stocks.
Tesla's Loyal Retail Fan Club Set to Rev Up Stock's Recovery – Bloomberg
Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.