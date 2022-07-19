Miss India 2022 winner is Sini Shetty from Karnataka – India Today

Ads

The winner of Miss India 2022 was announced on July 3, and she is 21-year-old Sini Shetty from Karnataka. Miss India 2020, Manasa Varanasi from Telangana crowned her successor Sini Miss India 2022. The event took place at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Sini Shetty hails from Karnataka and is currently pursuing a course in Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). She will now represent India at the prestigious 71st Miss World pageant.

WHO WAS CROWNED MISS INDIA 2022 RUNNER-UP?

Meanwhile, Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan emerged as Miss India 2022 first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was crowned Miss India 2022 second runner-up.

The finale of the Miss India pageant 2022 was a star-studded affair, with a performances by Kriti Sanon and Lauren Gottlieb. Maniesh Paul hosted the grand event.

The Miss India jury panel comprised actors such as Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora. Cricketer Mithali Raj was also part of the jury. Besides, Rahul Khanna, Rohit Gandhi and Shiamak Davar were also a part of the panel.

The Miss India grand finale will be telecast on July 17 on Colors TV channel.

Miss India 2022 winner is Sini Shetty from Karnataka

