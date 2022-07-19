Just One Habit Puts Billionaire Elon Musk’s Kids’ Love For Video Games in Second Place – EssentiallySports

Ads

Elon Musk is one of the most successful people in this world. After all, he has built a massive business empire at the age of 51. His accurate problem-solving mission has helped him create some of the most creative companies in the world. As of now, Elon is the owner of franchises such as Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink, and many more.

But that does not mean that Elon Musk’s life is only limited to his successful business ventures. In fact, he never misses a chance to spend time with family and children, as he shares a common interest with all.

Not every business tycoon in this world shares a common interest with their family or children, as they are always busy with work. They spend most of the day tackling company problems and are always in search of new methods for expansion. It is no joke to run companies with millions of market capital, as they need to perform their best to survive in the competition.

However, every industry has a handful of people that always fall into a different category altogether. They are the ones who love spending time with their close ones as they share a similar love towards things. Such has been the case with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who loves spending time with his children.

Elon Musk is a die-hard video games fan, as he has always considered them an important part of his life. To date, Musk has always spoken highly about them, as they are the sole reason for him to enter the tech world. But what fascinates the Twitter chasing owner, is that his children also love video games.

According to TheRichest, the Musk family is fond of popular video games such as Bioshock, Super Smash Bros, Mass Effect, and OverWatch. During the initial years, Elon went through a tough time with his kids, as he barely shared common interests with them.

However, as years passed by, Musk quickly found out about his kids’ loving video games, ultimately making their bond stronger. He ended up spending hours together with them, cruising through different titles from his massive gaming library.

What are your thoughts about this? Do you and Elon share a common love for these video games? If not, let us know about your favorite ones in the comments section.

