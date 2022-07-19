REVIEW: Start Your Day Off Right With a Breakfast Corn Dog at Disney California Adventure – WDW News Today

Ads

If you’ve ever had a corn dog and thought, “I wish I could have a breakfast version of this,” then you’re in luck. Corn Dog Castle saw a need and filled it.

Breakfast Sausage and Egg Corn Dog topped with powdered sugar and raspberry jelly, comes with your choice of a Cuties Mandarin Orange or a small bag of chips

Overall, this was fairly good.

A bit expensive given the size, but it’s a super fun theme park option that reminded us of a visit to the state fair. There aren’t a lot of breakfast options at DCA, so this is a good addition.

The breading was the classic thick corn dog batter.

The raspberry drizzle brought it all together (and got everywhere), but the acidity from the raspberry cut the heaviness of the dog.

The sausage link didn’t go all the way through and you get a literal cube of egg, but all in all, it’s a solid breakfast choice if you want some protein.

We wished we had the option of syrup, but this is a great quick choice, especially if you’re coming from the Paradise Pier entrance.

For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For Disney Parks news worldwide, visit WDWNT.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tweets by WDWNT

source