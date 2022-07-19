Nothing Phone 1 Dbrand skins are here, look awesome – Android Authority

Ads

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Reviews for the Nothing Phone 1 dropped today (be sure to check out ours). While reviews are mostly positive, there are a few huge negatives about the device: it is unavailable in the United States and doesn’t have the best processor.

If you really love the look of the Phone 1 but can’t or won’t buy one, don’t worry. Thanks to a new Nothing Phone 1 Dbrand skin playfully called “Something,” you can now turn the phone you already own into a Phone 1 clone.

In the usual snarky Dbrand fashion, the company toys with idea that it’s blatantly ripping off Nothing’s design aesthetic. However, it posits that this is different enough to only qualify as “plagiarism,” which is not illegal. Nonetheless, the last time Dbrand tried to pull this off with custom PlayStation 5 plates, Sony did send them a cease-and-desist. Dbrand ended up altering the plates to avoid getting sued. In other words, these Nothing Phone 1 Dbrand skins may not last.

See also: Our guide to picking the best case for your new phone

So far, you can choose between four different devices with Something. For the skin version of the design, you can slap it on an iPhone 13 Pro Max, a Google Pixel 6 Pro, a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, or an official Apple MagSafe Charger. For the bumper case version, you can only choose between those three phones.

According to The Verge, Dbrand is planning to roll out more compatibility in the future. So if you don’t own one of these three phones, stay tuned.

Do note that these skins actually reflect the real-life innards of the phone in question. In other words, it doesn’t just lift the Nothing Phone 1 design but shows what the actual insides of a Pixel 6 Pro look like, for example. That’s a nice touch.

Ready to grab yours? Check it out below:

source