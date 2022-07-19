Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to have the same telephoto camera as their predecessors – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Vlad 28 June 2022

Samsung Android Rumors

Last week a report came out shedding some supposed light on Samsung’s choice of front-facing camera for next year’s Galaxy S23 and S23+ smartphones. And while in that case the news was good, with the rumor saying the devices in question could ship with upgraded selfie cameras, the same apparently can’t be said for the telephoto shooter on the rear.

According to the same source, both the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ will use the same 10 MP resolution for the telephoto camera as the S22 and S22+. It’s likely that it’s going to be 3x, as it was this year, and in fact it might very well be the same exact setup including the same sensor. This just hasn’t been rumored specifically up until now.

It’s unclear what the situation will be for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it looks like the non-Ultra S flagships are set to stay with the same (or a very similar setup) for another year. Of course this is just an unconfirmed rumor at this point, and since we’re many months away from the launch of these models, even if this information is true right now, Samsung could still change its plans before it releases the Galaxy S23 family, keep that in mind.

Anyway, if this pans out, we’re hoping that the Korean company has other updates coming to the S23 and S23+ aside from the higher-res selfie camera. 2022 has brought us a lot of very slight upgrades in successors to older phones, and we’ve definitely lived through more exciting times in the mobile sphere, so 2023 better be different.

Source (in Dutch)

It has been for years sadly. Except zoom cameras.

This is all companies will do now, small improvements in small areas, very incremental "upgrades" in different areas each year. Innovation is stale at the moment.

You say this sarcastically now until it really happens😭

