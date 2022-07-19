Every Disney Film & Series Coming To Disney+ In 2022 – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

As we approach 2022, we take a look at what’s coming to Disney+ in 2022 from the Disney brand, including new feature films and many new series from their studios including Walt Disney Studios, Disney Branded Television and Walt Disney Animation.

It’s important to note, this list is subject to change and there might also be more content announced at a later date.

Here’s the rundown:



Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff announce that their reimagining of the hit family comedy “Cheaper by the Dozen” will be coming to Disney+ in March 2022.



Stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey share that “Disenchanted,” the sequel to the hit film “Enchanted,” will stream exclusively on Disney+ in Fall 2022.



Based on the book by Tim Federle, “Better Nate Than Ever” will premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2022. The comedy adventure stars Aria Brooks, Joshua Bassett, Michelle Federer and introduces Rueby Wood as Nate, with Norbert Leo Butz and Lisa Kudrow.



Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will run amok again as The Sanderson Sisters in “Hocus Pocus 2,” the sequel to Disney’s Halloween cult classic, premiering Fall 2022 exclusively on Disney+.



Inspired by Disney’s animated classic, this retelling, directed by Robert Zemeckis, combines live action and visual effects and stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco. “Pinocchio” premieres on Disney+ in Fall 2022.



Simon Pegg is back as Buck in “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild,” an all-new movie, premiering January 28, 2022 on Disney+. In the teaser trailer we see Buck, Crash & Eddie and a few new friends as they go on a prehistoric mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.







Lace up and dream big with the new trailer for the Disney+ Original Movie “Sneakerella.” Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, the high-energy, music-driven movie puts a gender-flipped twist on the “Cinderella” fairy tale. “Sneakerella” premieres exclusively on Disney+ in May 2022.







It’s time to get loud with the Prouds in the trailer debut for “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” The new series, based on the Disney Channel series from the 2000s, starts streaming in February 2022.







During Disney+ Day, it was announced that Disney was creating a new live-action series, “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios. The series, based on the beloved, best-selling books, follows the Grace Family—twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen—as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home. They begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and sometimes dangerous faerie world.



This brand new live-action/CGI hybrid adaptation of the popular 1980s animated classic. It will be directed by Akiva Schaffer, who has previously directed “Popstar”. It stars John Mulaney and Andy Samberg in the title roles with Seth Rogen doing a cameo.



The second animated film based on the second book in the best selling book series. It tells the story of Greg and Rodrick, two brothers, who are always at odds with each other and rarely ever get along. However, their parents are tired of their antics and constant fights, so they try to make them bond.



Check in with everyone’s favorite healthcare companion in a trailer for his new Disney+ Original Series. “Baymax,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first-ever animated series, starts streaming exclusively on Disney+ in Summer 2022.







“Rise,” is a new film from Disney based on the triumphant real life story about the remarkable family that produced the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions in the history of the league– Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Laker Kostas Antetokounmpo–will debut in 2022 on Disney+.



Love is an open door outside the halls of East High. Season three of the show will follow its characters to sleepaway camp for a summer of campfires, romances, and curfew-free nights.



Go back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia with new art from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia+,” a new short-form series coming to Disney+ in 2022.



In 2022, Walt Disney Animation is also releasing a new theatrical film:

The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. According to director Don Hall, “Strange World” is a nod to pulp magazines—popular fiction from the first half of the 20th century that was printed on inexpensive wood pulp paper. “I loved reading the old issues of pulps growing up,” he said. “They were big adventures in which a group of explorers might discover a hidden world or ancient creatures. They’ve been a huge inspiration for ‘Strange World.’ “Strange World” releases in cinemas on November 23rd, 2022. So it could slide onto Disney+ by Christmas, if it follows what Disney did with “Encanto”.



Disney Branded Television is also releasing many new shows and films in 2022, which will also be available on the Disney Channel.

Here’s a look at a few highlights:

Slated to debut in 2022, the series centers on Alice, the great-granddaughter of the original heroine and a budding young baker at the enchanted Wonderland Bakery, where treats bring a new generation of characters together.



Season six, “BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes,” begins as Lou, Parker, Destiny and Noah arrive at the soon-to-be Kikiwaka Ranch in Dusty Tush, Wyoming, where Lou must convince the surly owner, a.k.a. “The Marshal” to officially sell the property to her. In the meantime, counselors Noah and Destiny have their hands full with the newly arrived campers, including Bill, a no-nonsense descendant of famous cowboy Bill Pickett who prefers roping cattle to hanging out with friends; Winnie, a fearless girl who’s earned the nickname “Wild Winnie” by breaking the rules and occasionally blowing things up; and Jake, a laid-back, easy-going boy who also happens to be a video-gaming fanatic.

Note: Due to a long-standing contract, BUNK’D won’t be released on Disney+ in the US



Set in a fantastical world where talking vehicles live, work and play with the humans who drive them, “Firebuds” follows a boy and his firetruck as they team up with their first responder friends to help others in their community with problems, both big and small. Whether rescuing a young car that’s stuck in a tree, tracking down lost Dalmatian puppies or helping their neighbors stock up on emergency supplies during a blackout, the Firebuds highlight the importance of teamwork and helping your fellow citizens.



In “ZOMBIES 3,” Zed and Addison are beginning their final year at Seabrook High in the town that’s become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first Zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook’s first international cheer-off competition. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings appear around Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.



At the center of the story is teenage Havoc, who stands up against the leader of all villains, forcing her entire family to change their identities and relocate to a Texas suburb where she now goes by the name Amy. With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley, she must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she’s fought against all her life — being normal.



In season two of “Secrets of Sulphur Springs,” Griffin and Harper unravel new mysteries about The Tremont, and Harper follows the real ghost back to the 1930s to learn more about her family’s deep-seated connection to the hotel. When the power source to the time machine is unintentionally taken and the portal disappears, Harper becomes trapped in the past with her great-uncle Sam and great-great-grandfather Elijah, while her great-grandmother Daisy is left to navigate the present. With help from Savannah from her new life in 1962, the friends attempt to fix the time machine and bring back the portal before it’s too late and their lives are forever changed.



What are you looking forward to watching on Disney+ in 2022?

