Stimulus Payments requirements: Who is eligible for $850 checks? – Marca English

Eligible citizens should receive this money in June

Thousands of people in the United States are set to receive an 850 dollar stimulus check in June, but there are some requirements that need to be met in order to have the money sent to you.

This is not a nation-wide stimulus check, unlike those that were sent at the height of the pandemic, but rather this comes as a result of a budget surplus in one state.

When it comes to qualifying for the 850 dollar checks, you need to be a full-time resident of Maine and filed a state tax return by October 31, 2022. You will not be able to get this money if you are being claimed as a dependent on the tax return of someone else.

What’s more, your adjusted gross income has to be below 100,000 dollars if you are filing as an individual, 150,000 dollars if you are filing as the head of household, and 200,000 dollars if you are filing as a married couple.

The reason why these 850 dollar checks have become available is due to a 1.2 billion dollar budget surplus in the state of Maine, with this coming as a result of rising income tax revenue and federal funds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is not a case of one stimulus check for one household too, as households with more than one eligible recipient will be able to get multiple checks. For example, if two adults qualify in one household, two 850 dollar checks – for a combined value of 1,700 dollars – would be sent out.

Although some low-income earners and Social Security recipients do not file a tax return, it is recommended that they file a tax return before October 31, 2022, in order to become eligible to receive this money.

The 850 dollar stimulus checks will not go out as direct deposit payments, as they will instead be sent using paper checks.

