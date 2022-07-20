iPhone 14 launch date, price to specs, here's what leaks say – HT Tech

Ads

Apple has recently launched the iPhone SE 3, also known as iPhone SE 2022, and now, everyone is eagerly waiting to find out the new flagship iPhone 14 launch date. Notably, the Apple iPhone 14 leaks, rumors and expectations have already stirred up quite a lot of excitement among fans. The most asked question by fans is about the Apple iPhone 14 price, colour and specifications. While Apple has not divulged, understandably, anything so far, a number of leaks and rumors are looking to fill the vacuum about the Apple iPhone 14. And here we list a few of these.

Apple iPhone 14 price: Seeing how Apple has done its pricing over the recent times, the iPhone 14 price is expected to be somewhere around the current iPhone 13 price. However, the iPhone 14 Pro models may see a jump.

Apple iPhone 14 colour: As per the latest reports, Apple iPhone 14 Pro is going to come in Gold colour too. With the launch of iPhone SE 3, Apple had also announced iPhone 13 series in green colour. And now, as per the information shared by Pigtou.com, iPhone 14 Pro will be painted in Gold apart from its regular colours.

Apple iPhone 14 design: According to the CAD renders, the iPhone 14 will feature a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout along with the punch-hole beside it. This is expected to carry a selfie camera and Face ID sensors. While the iPhone 14 is still expected to come with a small notch similar to the one that we see in our iPhone 13 series. On the rear panel, iPhone 14 is expected to have an almost similar design to the iPhone 13 Pro with three giant camera sensors with an LED flashlight, a microphone, and a LiDAR sensor.

The previous leaks also suggest that the iPhone 14 series is expected to ditch the SIM port and bring the complete e-SIM option. In addition to that, according to the Korean blogger named ‘yeux1122,’ the iPhone 14 Pro may feature 8GB of RAM.

Apple iPhone 14 specs and features: The iPhone 14 Pro is also expected to be powered by the next A16 Bionic chipset with up to 4GB of RAM. While the regular models of the iPhone 14 are expected to come with the A15 Bionic SoC which is currently seen in the iPhone 13 series and the latest iPhone SE 3.

Apple iPhone 14 camera: Believing the leaks and rumours, the camera department of the iPhone 14 may not feature any major upgrades as it is expected to carry the same current 12MP camera sensors, while the pro models may get an upgrade in terms of a 48MP primary sensor.

Apple iPhone 14 launch date: The iPhone 14 is expected to hit the market around September or October, seeing the previous launch patterns of iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the last iPhone 13 series.

