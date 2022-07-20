Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC – Defense World

Ads

Jul 7th, 2022

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,254.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,552.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

