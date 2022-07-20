Microsoft's $22 Billion Combat Goggles Get Crucial Field Test With US Army Forces – Bloomberg

The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco.
Bloomberg Chief Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth
Asian Steel Markets Hit by Inflows of Cheap Russian Metal
BOJ to Hold Firm, Take More Cautious Growth View: Decision Guide
Netflix Sees Return to Growth After Million-Customer Loss
SoftBank Pauses Talks for Arm London Listing on UK Political Turmoil
Netflix Turns to Ads to Free Itself From ‘Value Trap’
UK Chancellor Has ‘Open Mind’ on Powers to Overule Regulators
US Senators Push for Last-Minute Tax Break in Semiconductor Bill
Cathie Wood’s Ark Shutters Transparency ETF in First Closure
Retail Investors Pile into Currency Trading as Euro Slides to Parity With Dollar
Stephen King Is Set to Testify in Book Publishing Antitrust Trial
Academy of Country Music Awards Head to Texas on Prime Video
The Cruelest Cut in the Tory Leadership Race
The World’s Oldest Trees Can Outlive Anything Except Humans
Which Retail Investors Does the SEC Want to Protect?
JD Vance May Need Another Peter Thiel Bailout
A Philadelphia Startup Is Building Houses in Guinea and Ghana for African Émigrés
Who Will Blink First in the Battle for Control of Spirit Airlines?
Chipotle Workers File Complaint With NLRB After Store Closure
AOC Among Lawmakers Arrested at Supreme Court Rally
Men Make 48% More Than Women in the Gig Economy, Study Finds
Tension Between Rich and Poorer Nations Eases at Berlin Climate Summit
Wildfire in Athens Suburb Prompts Evacuation Advisory
From Broken Cities, a Plea for Grassroots Fixes
Office-to-Residential Conversions Can’t Cope With UK Heat Wave
Austin Weighs $2 Billion Bond for School Safety and Teacher Housing
Lenders Are Thwarting Digital Currency’s Adoption in Nigeria
Crypto-Regulation Bill Unlikely to Get Senate Vote This Year, Lummis Says
Novogratz Says He Was ‘Darn Wrong’ on Crypto Leverage Risks
Soldiers wear Integrated Visual Augmentation System Capability Set 3 hardware while mounted in a Stryker.
Anthony Capaccio
US Army forces have completed intensive testing of Microsoft Corp.’s new multifunction goggle — and the results may determine whether Congress rejects most of the $424.2 million proposed in next year’s defense budget to continue buying them.
Over three weeks ending June 18, 70 Army infantry wore the devices during three 72-hours scenarios involving movement toward an enemy, an attack and a defensive mission, according to Jessica Maxwell, a spokeswoman for the Defense Department’s testing office. The results are projected to be released in September, she said.
Microsoft's $22 Billion Combat Goggles Get Crucial Field Test With US Army Forces – Bloomberg
The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco.