Ukraine's Meta History Museum: What You Should Know – NFTevening.com

Ads

Get the latest creative news from FooBar about art, design and business.

As the war rages in Ukraine, several Web3 initiatives have come up to support the country in its fight against Russia. One such notable initiative is the Meta History: Museum of War set up by Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Culture.

First announced in March, the NFT museum not only aims to aid the country but also to restore its cultural heritage. Here’s all you need to know about Ukraine’s Meta History Museum and how you can support the project.

Ukraine’s Meta History: Museum of War NFT platform was first announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, the country’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation. Initially, the platform dropped 54 NFTs to raise money for the Ukrainian government.

The NFTs featured tweets from official sources overlaid atop a drawing by both Ukrainian and international NFT artists. The tweets included NATO’s call to Russia to stop the war. In essence, the NFT marks the first three days of the war, between February 24 and 26. In the months since its launch, Meta History Museum has released several NFT collections.

“MetaHistory NFT museum is created to commemorate the history of the current events in Ukraine, preserve the truth, and collect donations for humanitarian aid,” reads the project’s website. “We have a new take on the role of art in society – it must be relevant, courageous, activist. And eternal.”

First and foremost, Ukraine’s Meta History Museum selects news pertaining to important events of the war in Ukraine. Then, leading NFT artists creates artworks based on their interpretations of the news. The museum then makes these artworks into NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Later, the platform releases the NFTs as different drops under their primary project called “Warline”. Collectors can buy these NFTs by paying cryptocurrency. Finally, the NFT museum donates the complete proceeds from the sales to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

So far, the platform has raised about $1.2 million in funds (at the time of writing). Furthermore, it has held 91 auctions, two events in the metaverse, and has 1955 NFTs in circulation.

The easiest way to support Ukraine’s Meta History Museum is to buy their Warline NFTs currently available on the website. For Warline art collectors alone, the website has a dedicated auction page featuring rare, generative art NFTs by both Ukrainian and global artists. These NFTs are available at varying prices.

Alternatively, you can directly donate ETH to the project without necessarily buying an NFT. For this, simply go to Meta History Museum’s website and click the “Donate” button. Then, enter the amount of ETH you wish to donate, connect your wallet, and complete the transaction.

Along with the Ukrainian government, several NFT artists and Web3 organisations have also come forward to raise money for Ukraine using NFTs. This includes RELI3F, UkraineDAO by Pussy Riot‘s Nadya Tolokonnikova, and Vandalz for Ukraine by WhIsBe and Wladimir Klitschko, to name a few.



All investment/financial opinions expressed by NFTevening.com are not recommendations.

This article is educational material.

As always, make your own research prior to making any kind of investment.

Reethu Ravi is a journalist based in India, covering environment, sustainability, tech and innovation. When not found between the pages of a book, she can be seen catching up on the latest developments in the tech world. A naval architect-turned journalist, she loves bringing stories of change and innovation to the limelight.

(function(m,a,i,l,e,r){ m[‘MailerLiteObject’]=e;function f(){

var c={ a:arguments,q:[]};var r=this.push(c);return “number”!=typeof r?r:f.bind(c.q);}

f.q=f.q||[];m[e]=m[e]||f.bind(f.q);m[e].q=m[e].q||f.q;r=a.createElement(i);

var _=a.getElementsByTagName(i)[0];r.async=1;r.src=l+’?v’+(~~(new Date().getTime()/1000000));

_.parentNode.insertBefore(r,_);})(window, document, ‘script’, ‘https://static.mailerlite.com/js/universal.js’, ‘ml’);var ml_account = ml(‘accounts’, ‘3420361’, ‘p7o6o1i1p7’, ‘load’);

NFTevening is the biggest website for NFT news. We cover; breaking news, upcoming mints, plus, interviews with top NFT artists and projects. Put simply, we are the best place for new and experienced non-fungible token fans — making content fun & accessible

Type above and press Enter to search. Press Esc to cancel.

source