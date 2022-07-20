Virtual Reality Market Size to Grow by USD 75.57 billion | Alphabet Inc. and HTC Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio – PR Newswire

Searching for your content…
In-Language News
Contact Us
888-776-0942
from 8 AM – 10 PM ET
News provided by
Jul 18, 2022, 19:00 ET
Share this article
NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Virtual reality has various applications in industries such as retail, healthcare, automotive, gaming, and entertainment. This technology allows organizations to conduct virtual training, assistance, marketing, engineering and maintenance, designing, and simulation activities with their employees and workers.
The virtual reality market size is expected to grow by USD 75.57 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as the penetration of HMDs in the gaming and entertainment sector.
Request a Sample Report to understand the factors driving the market
The virtual reality market report covers the following areas:
Subscribe to our Basic Plan at just USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights
Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Unity Technologies Inc., Wevr, and WorldViz Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
Find out how each segment contributes to market growth. View our Sample Report
Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market by Component and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Animation and Gaming Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Virtual Reality Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 55.34%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 75.57 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
33.76
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Unity Technologies Inc., Wevr, and WorldViz Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Cision Distribution 888-776-0942
from 8 AM – 9 PM ET
Virtual Reality Market Size to Grow by USD 75.57 billion | Alphabet Inc. and HTC Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio – PR Newswire
Searching for your content…