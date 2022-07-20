Instagram DOWN: Is Instagram not working today? Stories, camera and posting issues – Express

Ads



Instagram down reports have been coming in steadily during the past 24 hours, with users reporting issues posting, with the app’s camera and the Instagram Stories feature. Independent outage monitor Down Detector has been registering a consistent stream of Instagram down reports throughout Wednesday as well as at the tail end of Tuesday. Both Down Detector UK and downdetector.com have recorded a consistent stream of reports of Instagram down, while on Twitter users have also been talking about the problems they’ve been facing.

Among the issues Instagram users have reported include problems with posting, the app’s camera and the Instagram Stories feature.

Discussing the reported issues, one Instagram user wrote: “Is Instagram down or what”.

While another posted: “I can’t post stories and I can’t report any problems it never leaves the loading screen #Instagramdown”.

One added: “@instagram I am unable to post stories. They look blurry. Tried to post one and ended up appearing upside-down and in another language lol #instadown”.

And another tweeted: “#instagramdown”.

So far, the official Instagram Comms Twitter account hasn’t commented on the reported issues users have been facing.

However, speaking to Express.co.uk a Meta spokesperson confirmed they’re aware of issues users have been experiencing and are working on a fix.



A spokesperson for the Instagram owners said: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing their camera on Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience.”

According to Down Detector stats, hundreds of reports of Instagram down have been steadily coming in for over 24 hours.

Down Detector stats say the main issues affecting users are to do with posting content, while problems with the app and the Instagram feed have also been reported.

Me coming on Twitter after Instagram goes down. #instagramdown #instagram pic.twitter.com/0lLKN9rXaq

Anyone’s Instagram Camera not working?

Stories and DM performing weirdly?

DM not showing even after sending? #instagramdown

Is #Instagram down for anyone else? ������ can’t post stories or anything rn ������

The problems Instagram users have been experiencing come after an update for the Instagram iPhone and Android apps was released earlier this week.

That patch is version 241.0 for iOS and version 241.1.0.18.114 for Android, with both of these updates being rolled out on Monday.

More to follow…

