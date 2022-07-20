Direct Assistance Program: Eligibility, amount and alternatives – Marca English

Ads

Information on the stimulus check worth up to 1,400 dollars

There is a new stimulus program in the USA, as the Direct Assistance Program has been approved in Iowa’s Johnson County with the aim of providing low-income workers with a financial boost.

Approximately 3.38 million dollars in funding was made available via the program from Johnson County, Iowa City and the city of Coralville.

According to a statement made by the board of supervisors, the county received a total of 2,411 applications during a window between April 25 and May 27, 2022.

While many are set to benefit from the scheme, only 2,238 of the 2,411 applicants were found to be eligible despite appeals being held from June 13 through to June 23.

According to a report by The Iowa City Press-Citizen, there were sufficient funds to cover all 2,411 applicants, but some were rejected and found not to be eligible because they were deemed to live outside the Iowa City limits.

This meant that an amount close to 690,000 dollars will go back to Iowa City’s American Rescue Act.

Qualified individuals must have resided in Johnson County, Iowa, since March 1, 2020 and be at least 18 years of age or a legally emancipated minor.

They must also demonstrate that they faced financial hardship from COVID-19, while also possessing low- to moderate-income levels.

Individuals may also qualify if they are eligible for federal programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or the Supplemental Security Income.

The following are the income thresholds that determine eligibility for the scheme:

If you do not meet the criterion listed above, you could look some of the many other benefits programs that are available in the USA.

Although there are no more stimulus checks, some states are running schemes themselves.

For example, there are currently 12 states offering direct payments to parents worth up to 1,000 dollars.

