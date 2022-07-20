BTS: Here's how much Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Suga and other Bangtan Boys earn with single post on Instagram – Bollywood Life

Ads

English

Switch toहिंदी

Last year in December, BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – made their Instagram debut and all hell broke loose. The number of followers on each of the BTS members’ pages started growing within seconds and it’s continuing to grow even now. In fact, the mass following led to the Instagram glitch. Today, BTS ARMY, we will be having a look at the earnings (as reported by Koreaboo), BTS aka Bangtan Boys can make if they start dropping sponsored posts. Well, it’s not easy since the price per post is quite high.

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon has more than 36M followers on Instagram. His account name is rkive and has 107 posts which are about his museum outings, concerts pictures and more. As per the report, the cost of a sponsored post on Namjoon’s account would be $16K about Rs 12 lakhs.

Happy Birthday Suga: BTS member Suga aka Agust D rings into his 29th year, Here are a few interesting facts about him that will surely amaze you – Watch

BTS X Gangubai Kathiawadi: Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook and RM show off their dance moves on Alia Bhatt’s song Dholida – Watch Video

BTS X Gallan Goodiyaan: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook dancing to Farhan Akhtar’s song amidst his wedding with Shibani Dandekar is AMAZING – Watch

BTS X Bappi Lahiri: V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and Jungkook dancing to Pag Ghunghroo Baandh is a perfect tribute to the late Disco King

BTS X Sharara Sharara: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook groove to Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty’s song – Watch Video

BTS X Shehnaaz Gill: Jin dancing on Sadda Kutta Tommy is the best thing you will see today – Watch Video

The eldest BTS member has put ‘jin’ as his username on Instagram. He has more than 37M followers on Instagram. The worldwide handsome hyung and BTS member share adorable snaps of himself. As per the report, Jin can earn up to $51K to $614K which is quite high.

Suga boasts 36M plus followers on Instagram. The That That and Yet To Come hitmaker, who also goes by the name of AgustD, has an engagement rate of 29%. Yoongi’s Instagram posts include selfies, photoshoots and more. He can make $54K USD to $645K which can be over Rs 40 lakhs plus.

J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok has a fan following of 37M plus. He recently dropped his album Jack in the Box which has won hearts of the pop fans all across the globe. J-Hope has an engagement rate of 20% and he can earn about $37K USD to $449K which is about Rs 30 lakhs and more.

Jimin enjoys 39M plus followers on Instagram. He is the eldest in the maknae line. Jimin is rarely active on Instagram and has just 23 posts. The engagement rate on Jimin’s every post is 32.55%. He can earn about $63K USD to $756K USD which is well over Rs 50 lakh per post.

Taetae’s Instagram boasts 47M plus Instagram followers. He has an engagement rate of Rs 29%. Taehyung’s IG posts are unique like himself. He can get about $68K USD-$810K USD which is more than Rs 54 lakhs per post.

The Golden Maknae of BTS has 43M plus Instagram followers. He had recently deleted all of his Instagram posts to make his IF feed look better. He has a definite pattern which he now follows. Jungkook’s posts have an engagement rate of 15.5%, it seems. He can earn about $33K USD to $395K which is more than 20 lakh per post. Well, the figures are not fully accurate as each of the members has a massive impression on everyone.

Copyright © 2022 India Dot Com Private Limited. All rights reserved.

source