Video shows armed thieves raiding Covent Garden Apple Store in London, England – The Apple Post

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after Apple’s flagship Covent Garden Apple Store in London, England was raided by armed thieves today in a brazen daylight robbery, with a gang of men stealing iPhones and iPads from the store’s display tables before quickly fleeing the scene.

At around 1:30pm today, on Sunday, 17 July, ten men were seen bursting into the Apple Store in London’s West End. At witness speaking with Yahoo News said “The men ran through the door knocking past the security and proceeded to grab customers belongings out of their hands and from tables, phones, bags, laptops and whatever they could get their hands on.”

It is understood that as well as stealing products from the store itself, the balaclava-wearing thieves also grabbed items belonging to the store’s customers, including bags, phones and other personal belongings, with a video shared online showing the gang being chased by the store’s security officers as the men split and run.

The Metropolitan Police have said in a statement shared by the Daily Mail Online: ‘At around 13:10hrs on Sunday, 17 July police received several calls reporting that a group of males had forced their way into a shop in The Piazza, Covent Garden. Some of the group were reported to have been carrying weapons. It is alleged that they stole a number of items before running from the area in different directions”

“While this was an understandably scary experience for staff and customers, there were no reports of any physical injuries. The group had fled prior to the arrival of officers but an investigation is under way. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has photos or video footage of it, is asked to call 101 with the reference 3815/17JUL. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

