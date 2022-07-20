What the future holds for NASA's aging Voyager spacecraft – Axios

Ads

The future of NASA's aging Voyager spacecraft, which over the last 45 years have collected data no human-made probes have ever gathered, is starting to come into sharper focus.

Why it matters: Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 are the only functional human-made spacecraft currently in interstellar space.

Driving the news: Next month, the Voyager science team will meet to discuss the science that the spacecraft have been beaming back and talk about the future of the mission before making recommendations to NASA on how to proceed to get the best science from the aging probes.

The intrigue: Complicating the August meeting — and the mission's future — is the fact that Voyager 1 is in the midst of a somewhat confounding anomaly involving how it communicates with its controllers back on Earth.

Between the lines: Troubleshooting the problem is complicated by the fact that it takes more than 21 hours to send a command to Voyager 1 and then another 21 hours to receive a message back because of its extreme distance from Earth.

In spite of all that, mission managers have devised a way to potentially keep the probes — which were designed for a five-year primary mission — functioning through the 2030s, if everything goes exceedingly well in the meantime.

The big picture: Both of the spacecraft are currently flying through interstellar space, but they're on different trajectories, allowing scientists on Earth to learn more about that part of space from two perspectives.

