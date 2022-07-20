Summer Stimulus Update: How to check the status of your payments? – Marca English

Ads

Who is eligible for the rebate

The Delaware Department of Finance has created an online page where residents are able to check the status of their payments.

Having been created by House Bill 360, the 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program is a legislation that helps provide those who are eligible with a one-time direct payment of 300 dollars.

“In May of 2022, the Delaware Department of Finance issued one-time payment of 300 dollars to individuals who have already filed their 2020 Delaware resident personal income taxes by the due date,” reads the State’s website.

“Throughout the Summer, payments will be made to adult residents who timely filed 2021 tax returns and to other individuals, age 18 and older identified via other State agency data. At this time, residents do not have to take additional action to receive the 300 dollar check.

“The first round of 2022 Delaware Relief Rebates were issued to over 600,000 Delaware taxpayers in May. Additional payments will be made to qualifying adult residents throughout the summer.”

This rebate will help Delaware residents to make ends meet following the rise in grocery and gas prices over the last few months.

To be eligible for this check you should have already filed 2020 and 2021 Delaware resident personal income tax returns. Applicants should also be Delaware residents age 18 and older, as identified via State agency data.

Meanwhile, The Delaware Department of Finance has announced that residents who did not file a 2020 Delaware tax return will be given the opportunity to receive a rebate from October 17, 2022.

To check the status of your rebate, you can use an online tool provided by the Delaware Department of Finance.

You can access this website by entering your social security number and other information from your tax filing.

