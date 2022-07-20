Google Play System Update June 2022: New Features, Fixes, Optimizations – HC Newsroom

Ads

We’ve entered July but Google is continuously adding new patches for Android devices with the latest June 2022 Play System Updates. Adding to this, Google has released the final June 2022 Play System update notes including fixes, optimizations, and improvements for Google Play Store and other system functionalities.

Usually, Android phones install System updates on devices with security, bug fixes, and new features. Such updates cover – Security & Privacy, support, utilities, system management, and developer services, location services, device connection, account management, and more. Google Play System updates rolling out for Android devices, tablets, Android TV and Google TV devices, Android Auto-enabled vehicles, wear OS devices, and Chrome devices.

If you own an Android-powered smartphone or above of the devices derived from the above-mentioned platforms, then do download the June 2022 Google Play System Update. Under the June update details, Google has sent the following version upgrades and features via the following updates and related applications:

Available through Google Play system update for June.

Available through Google Play services v22.18 updated on 06/30/2022

Available through Google Play Store v30.3 updated on 06/30/2022.

Available through Google Play services v22.21 updated on 06/30/2022.

Available through Google Play services v22.26 updated on 06/30/2022.

Check the complete June 2022 Changelog below.

Critical Fixes

[Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Bug fixes for account management, safety & emergency, and system management & diagnostics related services.

Account Management

[Phone, Tablet] Enabled Google account-related critical security alerts within Google apps.

Device Connections

[Phone, Tablet, TV] Add support for storing and sharing Thread network credentials.

Google Play Store:

Improvements to the Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allow faster and more reliable download and installation.

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.

Enhancements to Google Play Billing.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes, and improvements to security, stability, and accessibility.

Security & Privacy

[Phone] Support for shortcuts to the Password Manager.

[Phone] The Google password manager can now be accessed through a URL.

Support

[Phone] This release adds Promoted Product Links to GoogleHelp.

Utilities

[Phone] Updated Sync UI System with the latest Google Material design.[4]

System Management

Updates to system management services that improve device performance and stability & performance.

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support account management, ads, and developer features related to developer services in their apps.



Google Play presents people with personalized collections of apps and games, based on criteria such as the user’s past activity, actions they’re trying to complete, location, and major events. These collections are curated automatically by the Google Play editorial team to ensure they include the best apps and games on offer.

You can get apps, games, and digital content for your device using the Google Play Store app. The Play Store app comes pre-installed on Android devices that support Google Play.

July 2022 updates:

Google has recently brought in more Material You content for the Play Store with July 2022 modifications and you can read about them in the article here (link)

Open the Play Store app:

On your device, go to the Apps section.

Tap on Google Play Store.

The app will open and you can search and browse for content to download.

Download the latest version of the Google Play Store app

Download the latest Google Play Store app:

Download Play Store 31.4.10

If downloads from the Play Store don’t complete, try the troubleshooting steps at you can’t from the Google Play Store.

It’s time for a new Play Store version 31.4.10, as Google continues to improve this Android app market for the smartphone and other platforms. The new Play Store further cements optimations and takes control for a better user experience.

Of course, you may not be able to download this new version manually, if it’s already not installed in the background. But if you do, then you can download the Google Play Store 31.4.10 via APKmirror (link). You just need to download the APK file and install it directly on your Android device.

However, you can also wait for Google to auto seed this new version on your device once it’s ready.



Material You Buttons:

In the latest development, Google has started to rollout new Material You buttons for Play Store. This new look for the largest Android app marketplace has surely improved the user interface of the entire app.

As compared to the boxy look, the buttons for Install, Update, Cancel, and Open got a new background shape with round looks similar to a pill. However, Google choose to remain with the Green color as the dominant appearance of the Play Store and hasn’t changed anything related to that.

Currently, Google is pushing these buttons to update for the following Play Store version and Android users can grab it to use experience them onboard.

Have you ever thought about how good it would be to use some applications without installing them? In that manner, we could have saved a lot of storage in our devices. Luckily, there is a way that let you operate the Google Play apps without even downloading them.

Google Play allows you to use some apps without hitting the install tab. This happens with the help of Google Play Instant. The feature permits you to manage applications without bringing them to your smartphone.

How does Google Play Instant work?

Consequently, the feature enables you to open a few applications with a “Try Now” option without installing them on your device. These apps are known as Instant Apps. An instant app only loads a specific amount of portion and functions, needed to perform the current action.



When you click on links to an app (from the search bar, emails, or ads) these apps get open with Google Play Instant and let you try them before installing. Moreover, you will be able to check out some of their limited features.

Although the opening of the particular application stores some of your information temporarily. But you can easily remove these details by visiting the Settings app > Google > Instant Apps. Aside, this gives you a chance to understand whether you will require the app regularly or not and saves time as well as data consumption.

Google Play Instant: h ow to turn on or off

To access the instant apps, follow the below-given instructions:

Open the Google Play App

At the top right corner, tap on your profile

Select the Settings option

option Tap on General > Google Play Instant

> Turn on the toggle for Upgrade web links

NOTE: You can turn off Play Instant Apps by following the same instructions. All you have to do is switch the toggle to the off side.

You can change the way your phone opens links to instant apps or websites through the phone’s settings. If you turn on the Upgrade web links and click certain links, the instant app may appear. However, if the setting is off, then the link will open on a website.

