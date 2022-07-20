'Only Murders in the Building' | One Killer Question Episode 5 – Disney Plus Informer

Ads

The first five episodes from Season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building” are available to stream now on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Ireland. To coincide with the release, the series has launched a weekly after-show called “One Killer Question: The Only Murders In The Building” which is hosted by Ali Stroker.

In Episode 5 of “One Killer Question: The Only Murders In The Building,” host Ali Stroker is joined by Dan Oreskes (Marv) and superfans Hayley Law and Waj Ali.

Check out the video below:

“Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

In Season 2, following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

“Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

20th Television is the studio.

Episodes 1-5 are available to stream now on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Ireland, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday through August 23, 2022.

Season 1 of “Only Murders In The Building” is available to stream now on Hulu and Disney+ internationally including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

You can also watch the trailer for Season 2 below and read our review of the series here:

Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Yes, add me to your mailing list





Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

Ads



Disney Plus Informer (DisneyPlusInformer.com) is an unofficial fan site and is not endorsed, moderated, owned by, or affiliated with Disney in any capacity.

View our Privacy Policy.

About Us

Media/PR: If you represent a media or PR company and would like us to review a product or send us a press release, please do get in touch via the email listed below.

Advertising: If you would like to advertise on Disney Plus Informer, please use the email below.

Tom@DisneyPlusInformer.com

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

source