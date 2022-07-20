The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on LG tech and appliances – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Joal Ryan, Lily Rose
June 28, 2022
Waiting for Amazon Prime Day 2022 in July to get deals on LG laptops, LG OLED TVs, LG refrigerators and LG washer-dryer combos? We have just one more question for you: Why are you waiting? We found great early deals on Amazon on LG laptops, LG OLED TVs, LG refrigerators and other appliances.
The top deals in this article:
LG stainless counter-depth French door refrigerator, $2,600 (reduced from $2,804)
14″ LG Gram laptop Windows 11 Home, $847 (reduced from $1,200)
77″ LG OLED GX gallery design 4K smart TV (2020): $2,600
48″ LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with Alexa, $797 (reduced from $1,500)
LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum cleaner, $543 (reduced from $700)
As we said, the mega-sales event that is Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be held in July. And while we expect LG laptops, LG OLED TVs, LG smart refrigerators, LG smart washers and dryers, and other appliances to go on sale then, we know you can get deals on LG goods now. We’re talking LG smart refrigerators that work with LQ’s ThinQ app, LG OLED TVs with self-lit pixel technology, an LG washer-dryer combo at a great price — and even an on-sale LG stick vacuum cleaner.
Amazon isn’t the only place with LG deals. The LG website is offering deeply discounted home appliances right now, too. Keep reading for all the deals, plus more information on Amazon Prime Day 2022, and leads on other early deals you can get right now on Amazon.
Here’s a look at the best deals we found on Amazon on LG laptops.
Right now, you can save nearly 25% on this 14-inch LG Gram laptop. The laptop boasts 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. It features two USB ports, and offers up to 18.5 hours of battery life. It’s rated 4.4 stars (out of 5) by Amazon users.
14″ LG Gram laptop Windows 10 Home, $847 (reduced from $1,100)
Pay the same sale price, but get an even bigger deal on the 14-inch LG Gram with Windows 11 Home.
14″ LG Gram laptop Windows 11 Home, $847 (reduced from $1,200)
The 16-inch version of the LG Gram isn’t just a bigger version of the 14-inch model; it’s more powerful, too. The 16-inch LG Gram boasts 16GB of memory, 1TB of storage, four total USB ports (plus an HDMI port) and up to 22 hours of battery life.
Its built-in Alexa feature means you can easily integrate it into your smart-home family. It even features larger-than-usual keycaps — a bonus for those who like a little more landing space for their typing fingers. Right now, Amazon has the Windows 11 Home model on sale for more than 20%.
16″ LG Gram laptop Windows 11 Home, $1,356 (reduced from $1,750)
The Windows 10 Home edition of the 16-inch LG Gram laptop is on sale on Amazon, too. The Windows 11 Home version is cheaper, but whatever floats your computing boat.
16″ LG Gram laptop Windows 10 Home, $1,450 (reduced from $1,750)
Below are the best deals we found on Amazon on LG refrigerators.
This 22.1-cubic-foot-capacity LG smart refrigerator features a smart cooling system that maintains different temperatures in different refrigerator drawers and compartments. The fridge features an external ice and water dispenser.
Download LG’s ThinQ app to control the kitchen appliance via your compatible phone or device.
LG stainless counter-depth French door refrigerator, $2,600 (reduced from $2,804)
This 10.1-cubic-foot LG refrigerator is a great option for smaller spaces. It includes two full-glass shelves, five storage bins and one crisper bin.
The refrigerator features LG’s Multi-Air Flow Freshness System, which monitors and maintains temperature conditions to help keep food fresh.
LG refrigerator with bottom freezer, $1,050 (reduced from $1,200)
This 22.8-cubic-foot refrigerator is brushed with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel.
The LG refrigerator has an internal ice maker and includes four split shelves, hybrid-cantilevered shelves and six tempered-glass shelves.
LG French door counter-depth refrigerator, $1,749 (reduced from $2,089)
The smaller version of this LG French door refrigerator measures 21.6-cubic feet.
Like the larger LG French door refrigerator, this fridge features an internal ice maker, and includes four split shelves, hybrid-cantilevered shelves and six tempered-glass shelves.
LG French door refrigerator, $1,695 (reduced from $1,979)
Love LG? Then keep going. We’ve spotted great deals on these LG OLED TVs, too.
Right now, you can save more than $700 on the 48-inch model of the LG OLED C1 ultra-thin, wall-mountable smart TV with built-in Alexa. The TV boasts Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. Amazon has the model marked down from $1,500 to $797. The TV’s larger sizes are also available at steep discounts.
In addition to Alexa, this LG OLED C1 features built-in Google Assistant. Download the LG ThinQ app to connect the screen with your compatible smartphone or device. Take advantage of its Game Optimizer feature to keep all your gaming settings in one place. The screen sports four HDMI ports, and three USB ports.
48″ LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with Alexa, $797 (reduced from $1,500)
55″ LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with Alexa, $1,097 (reduced from $1,500)
65″ LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with Alexa, $1,597 (reduced from $2,500)
77″ LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with Alexa, $2,597 (reduced from $3,800)
The 55-inch LG OLED C1 4K smart TV isn’t marked as a deal on Amazon right now, but, trust us, it’s a deal. The current listed price is actually lower than sale prices we’ve seen. Plus, this price is for a bundle. See, you don’t just get the screen – you get the screen and LG’s two-year extended protection plan. The main difference between this C1 4K smart TV and the one we just told you about is that this version doesn’t come with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant. (It does, however, offer Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity – so, yup, it’s still a smart TV.)
55″ LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,115
Right now on Amazon, you can save more than $300 on either the 48-inch LG OLED A1 smart TV or the 55-inch LG OLED A1 smart TV. LG’s OLED A1 boasts 4K resolution, the brand’s Game Optimizer feature and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with built-in apps for popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. It sports three HDMI ports, and is wall-mountable.
48″ OLED A1 4K smart TV, $797 (reduced from $1,200)
55″ LG OLED A1 4K smart TV, $947 (reduced from $1,300)
Right now on Amazon, when you click the coupon button, you save 5% on the 48-inch LG OLED CX smart TV. (The discount will be applied at checkout.) The 4K-resolution set offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. It comes with a table-top stand and remote. It features four HDMI inputs.
48″ LG OLED CX 4K smart TV (2020), $852 after coupon (reduced from $897)
The LG OLED GX can hang on your wall like a painting – hence, why it’s known as a gallery-design TV. And while other LG OLED TVs featured here are suitable for wall mounting, this LG OLED TV takes wall mounting to the next level: LG promises there’ll be “no gap” between your ultra-thin screen and the wall.
The LG OLED GX boasts 4K resolution, built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as built-in streaming apps for Netflix and more.
Though the 2020 version of the LG OLED GX isn’t listed as being discounted right now on Amazon, the current price for the 55-inch set is the same as the best deal we’ve seen offered on the site. And the price for the 77-inch set is hundreds of dollars cheaper than what we’ve encountered previously.
55″ LG OLED GX 55″ gallery design 4K smart TV (2020): $1,297 (reduced from $1,499)
77″ LG OLED GX gallery design 4K smart TV (2020): $2,600
We’re going to help you clean up, in more ways than one, with the deals we spotted on LG appliances.
This 4.5-cubic-foot capacity LG washer-dryer combo isn’t marked as being on sale right now on Amazon, but, again, this is a deal: It’s going for exactly what we’ve seen it go for when it’s officially on sale.
Available in black steel, this smart washer-dryer is Wi-Fi-enabled, and can be paired with your compatible smartphone or device via the LG ThinQ app. It features 14 wash cycles.
LG 4.5 cu.ft. front-load washer & dryer combo, $1,719
This LG cordless stick vacuum is on sale for more than 20% right now on Amazon. The dust bin features a compressor lever that can more than double your dust-bin capacity. Thanks to its two quick-release batteries, this LG vacuum lets you clean and charge at the same time. The portable stand can store and charge anywhere. The appliance comes with a detachable hand vacuum, and a 10-year warranty.
LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum cleaner, $543 (reduced from $700)
Amazon isn’t the only place where you can score LG savings. LG has a bunch of appliances deals on the LG website right now. Shop a selection of discounted refrigerators, washers and dryers, and more.
This 20-cubic-foot refrigerator is $139 off right now on the LG site.
The eco-friendly top freezer refrigerator was awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency for its potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
LG top freezer refrigerator, $749 (regularly $888)
This LG side-by-side refrigerator is more than $370 off on the LG site.
This 27-cubic-foot refrigerator can dispense chilled filtered water and filtered cubed or crushed ice. The refrigerator features two types of cooling technology. One keeps food consistently chilled and the other keeps fridge items cooler for longer even when one of the doors is open.
LG side-by-side refrigerator with Smooth Touch ice dispenser, $1,349 (regularly $1,721)
This smart French door refrigerator is $500 off right now at LG.
The 25-cubic-foot fridge is fingerprint- and smudge-resistant. It can dispense water and a variety of ice-cube shapes. It features one full-width, temperature-controlled drawer. This smart refrigerator can be controlled on your smartphone via LG’s ThinQ app.
LG smart French door refrigerator, $2,699 (regularly $3,199)
The smart LG WashTower is $700 off right now.
The washer-dryer combo features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size. The washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.
The LG WashTower can be controlled from your smartphone using LG’s ThinQ app.
LG single unit front load LG WashTower, $1,899 (regularly $2,599)
This smart kitchen appliance features Wi-Fi connectivity, and can be controlled via your smartphone. Knock on the range window to instantly view the progress of what’s cooking.
This range can bake, broil, air fry, proof, convection bake, slow cook and more. Right now you can get it for $200 off on the LG site.
LG smart true convection InstaView gas range with air fry, $1,149 (regularly $1,349)
LG offers a kitchen package that includes a gas range with air fry, French door refrigerator, smart dishwasher and microwave oven. A $75 rebate is available.
Classic Plus kitchen package with refrigerator and gas range, $5,671 after rebate (regularly $5,746)
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 12, 2022, to July 13, 2022. The event’s deals are for Amazon Prime members only.
Still not an Amazon Prime subscriber? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
And while we think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, you don’t have to wait for the sales event to score savings. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here’s our roundup of early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals:
