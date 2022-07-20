“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Ms. Marvel” Coming Soon To Disney+ – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

Disney has announced that a brand new edition of “Assembled” will be coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, and this edition will give us a behind-the-scenes look at all of the work that went into making “Ms Marvel” series .

“Assembled” is a comprehensive documentary series streaming on Disney+ that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases. Assembled is an immersive, and in-depth examination of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This installment of ASSEMBLED takes us on the journey of bringing a long-awaited global phenomenon to life. Go behind-the-scenes every step of the way with immersive footage from the making of the series, along with insightful interviews on set from the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel as we watch Iman Vellani and her character, Kamala Khan, become the fan-favorite superhero right before our eyes.



Disney has previously released episodes of “Assembled” for all of its Marvel Studios releases in 2021 and 2022, including “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” and “Moon Knight”.

You can watch the entire “Ms Marvel” series on Disney+ now.



