8 K-Dramas to watch on Disney+ Hotstar if you love Korean shows: Rain or Shine, Snowdrop, Fantastic & more – India TV News

Are you a fan of Korean shows and are looking for some K-dramas to watch online? The need is understandable with cloudy skies and pouring rain outside our windows. The rainy season no doubt inspires the need for comfort and warmth. The gloomy weather has all of us settling indoors with our hot mugs of tea or coffee and a cosy quilt, wondering what to do. If you have been looking for soothing titles to watch online, here’s a range of must-watch Korean dramas that will mesmerise you with their diverse plotlines and heartwarming characters. Grab a bowl of Ramen or soju, settle in for a long night of bingeing and take your pick from the K-drama options listed below:

In the rubble of tragedy, Gang-du and Mun-su find common ground of hope. The title is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu with English subtitles.

Faced with death, So-hye decides to live the best story of her life. The title is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu with English subtitles.

The Jang family, which has dominated the city of Bukcheon for 3 generations, walks the dangerous line between forgiveness and punishment. The title is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu with English subtitles.

An enduring love story of university students Yeong-ro and Soo-ho blooms amidst a dangerous political situation in Seoul. What will happen to their fate?

When Eun-soo is asked to write lyrics for a song by a famous composer, she seeks help from her longtime friend turned housemate, Sun-woo.

Friends of ten years, Woo-yeon and Soo, secretly harbour feelings for each other. Will their love survive the misunderstandings and missed timings?

Hong Ye-sool, an account executive at Zeu Ad, is making her way up at work. However, she has one secret: she can see the future when she kisses someone.

Genius surgeon Han Yi-han makes a life-altering decision to become a lawyer specialising in medical crimes after losing a patient to surgical malpractice.

Additionally, Disney+ Hotstar also announced new offerings for K-Drama fans that will release soon:

A lawyer with a ten-per cent winning rate is caught up in a murder case and becomes the notorious and genius con artist, Big Mouse, overnight. In order to survive and protect his family, he tries to reveal the true colours of the privileged people involved in a huge conspiracy.

This summer, prepare to kick back and relax alongside some of Korea’s biggest stars as they shrug off the stresses of global fame and head to the country for a surprise trip in IN THE SOOP: Friendcation.

