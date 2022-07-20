Poll: Which processor do you want to see on Nothing Phone 1? – DealNTech

Ads

Mehtab Ansari Mobile News

On 23rd March, in the virtual event held by Nothing, Carl Pei announced that the Nothing Phone 1 will be launched this summer. As the Nothing Phone 1’s launch gets near, we are getting more and more excited about the specs and price of the phone.

Nothing announced its partnership with Qualcomm Snapdragon and that the Nothing Phone 1 will feature a Snapdragon processor. But the big question is which Snapdragon processor will the Nothing Phone 1 feature? Is it going to be a flagship processor or a mid-range one?

Abhishek Yadav, a famous tipster, ran a poll on Twitter asking which processor could be on the Nothing Phone 1. Whether it be Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8 Gen 1+ or 778G?

Nothing Phone 1 with Snapdragon 8 Gen1, 8 Gen1+ or 778G ?#Nothing #nothingphone1

— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 10, 2022

The poll ran 5,167 votes, where the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ got 51% votes, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 got 15% votes, and the Snapdragon 778G got 33% votes.

Under the poll, some people argued that a flagship processor would increase the price of the phone for no reason. They further argued that the Snapdragon 778G is enough for doing most of the tasks and that a startup like Nothing should launch their first phone with an aggressive price. Others argued that the Snapdragon 778G will cause problems in future and that Nothing should launch their first phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or 8 Gen 1+. As far as heating and throttling are concerned, Nothing could use a vast cooling system to overcome this issue.

A flagship processor will only increase price for no reason. They might win benchmarks but sd778G is enough for 95% of tasks someone might do on a smartphone. For a startup like Nothing, they should go for 30~40k market range and make a good midranger.

— Mriganka D. (@the_echel0n_) April 10, 2022

Some suggest that the Nothing Phone 1 might come with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. This can also be true as Qualcomm will soon launch the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will be the latest processor from Qualcomm. If Nothing wants to use the newest processor from Qualcomm, then they will have to go with either the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+.

We also started a poll on Twitter where we included not only Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8 Gen 1+ and 778G but also Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and 778G+. Use your Twitter account to vote for your favourite processor.

Poll: Which processor do you want to see on Nothing Phone (1)?

— DealNTech (@dealntech) April 11, 2022





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Ads







Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment * document.getElementById(“comment”).setAttribute( “id”, “a2d95fa65984948bfaf4675df068d137” );document.getElementById(“ba3673d70b”).setAttribute( “id”, “comment” );

Name *

Email *

Website





Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );





DealNTech is a leading news portal that covers the latest technology and gadgets news. There are a countless number of gadgets in the current tech arena, but a significant percentage of that gets connected to mobile phones. We concentrate on bringing breaking news of mobile phones across the globe. You can mail us at contact@dealntech.com



Subscribe

Disclosure: Links on DealNTech may earn us a commission.



source