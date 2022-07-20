Disney Plus is releasing more singalong versions of its classic movies – including The Little Mermaid – Gamesradar

Ads

By Molly Edwards published 19 July 22

You’ll be able to singalong to even more of your favorite movies soon

Disney Plus is releasing even more singalong versions of its classic films this summer, meaning you can join in on all your favorite movies. The streamer already has a singalong version of Encanto, as well as The Disney Holiday Singalong, and more to enjoy.

According to Just Jared (opens in new tab), coming this July and August is a buffet of bonafide Disney classics to get singing along to – check them out below:

That means you can jam to hits like “Be Our Guest,” “How Far I’ll Go,” “The Circle of Life,” “Under the Sea,” “I’ve Got a Dream,” and much more once the films arrive on the streamer soon. Plus, as Disney revealed (opens in new tab) earlier in the year, you can soon expect Frozen and Frozen 2 to be given the singalong treatment as well, so get practising your Elsa solos.

The Disney Plus singalong editions of the movies are the same as the standard, but the words appear on-screen so you can keep time with all the tunes. You can find them by searching the name of the film and “singalong” when they start streaming.

