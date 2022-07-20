Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best deals on Apple AirTags you can get right now on Amazon – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By carolin lehmann
Updated on: July 11, 2022 / 2:39 PM / Essentials
Amazon Prime Day 2022 arrives Tuesday, but there’s no need to wait for the mega-sales event to shop good prices on Apple AirTags and accessories. We found deals you can get right now on Amazon on Apple AirTags and Apple AirTag holders.
Top products in this article:
Apple AirTag, $27.50 (reduced from $29)
Apple AirTag leather key ring, $22 (reduced from $35)
Caseology Vault Apple AirTag case (matte black), $12.99 (reduced from $19.99)
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
Apple AirTags make it easy to keep track of keychains, purses, backpacks and more. The tiny trackers work by sending out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Then, even if your own phone isn’t handy, you can locate these trackers on an Apple “Find My” map. If your iPhone is handy, then it can lead you straight to the AirTag via the phone’s “Precision Finding” feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models).
Apple AirTags are water-resistant, and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery. The Apple list price on a single AirTag is $29, while a four-pack goes for $99. But smart shoppers (like us!) know that Amazon typically beats Apple’s own prices, even on the latest Apple tech, like Apple AirTags.
Apple AirTag, $27.50 (reduced from $29)
Once you’ve added Apple AirTags to your Amazon cart, check out the best Apple AirTag holder deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day. AirTag holders help guard against losing your tiny trackers.
When you’re done stocking up on Apple AirTags — and AirTag holders! — read on for additional information about Amazon Prime Day 2022. And don’t forget: Amazon Prime Day deals are only for Amazon Prime members.
Still not a Prime member? Sign up now! If you’re a first-time subscriber, you can try out Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial.
If you sign up today, your trial period will run through Amazon Prime Day 2022, and you’ll be able to cash in on that event’s member-exclusive deals.
Onto the Apple AirTag deals!
Right now on Amazon, you can get an Apple AirTag for 5% off list price.
An Apple AirTag will help you keep track of important items. Stick one on your luggage, your pet, your wallet or some other thing, and then track where it’s at from your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device.
Apple AirTag, $27.50 (reduced from $29)
Apple also sells its AirTags as a four-pack. Right now on Amazon, you can save a dollar and change on the four-pack — which is not nothing! Note: Amazon’s price is not marked as a deal, but, trust us, it’s a deal. The four-pack usually goes for $99.
Apple AirTag (4 pack), $97.61
Score a big deal right now on Amazon on this leather key ring from Apple: The top-selling accessory is marked down 37%. Choose from five colors on Amazon.
Apple AirTag leather key ring, $22 (reduced from $35)
Right now on Amazon, you can get this rugged AirTag case from Caseology for 35% off price.
The Caseology Vault is rated 4.5 stars (out of 5) by Amazon users. It’s designed with a built-in clip. Choose from three colors on Amazon, but the best deal right now is on the model in matte black (pictured) .
Caseology Vault Apple AirTag case (matte black), $12.99 (reduced from $19.99)
Get these fun, glittery Sonix AirTag cases for a whopping 44% off right now on Amazon.
The cases can be attached to keys, purses, luggage or pet collars. Other cheerful design options are available; prices and deals, if any, vary.
Sonix AirTag case (glitter) (4-pack), $14 (reduced from $25)
Save 20% right now on Amazon on this AirTag cat collar when you click the coupon. The savings will be applied at checkout.
The collar has a bell and reflective ring. It also has two box options for your AirTag — slide-in and hanging. Choose from four colors.
Lliang AirTag cat collar with bell, $10.30 after coupon (reduced from $12.88)
These silicone AirTag keychain holders are marked down 33% right now on Amazon. The holders cushion your Apple AirTags in case of a fall. Hang them on anything. Each pack contains five holders.
Shuan AirTag holder (5-pack), $5.99 (reduced from $8.99)
The following Apple AirTag holders aren’t on sale right now on Amazon. But they’re still top-rated accessories that are worth a look. Plus, we’ve seen these items marked down before, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to check back here during Amazon Prime Day to see if they’ve been discounted again.
If you’re spending time near the water this summer, pick up these IPX8-rated, waterproof AirTag keychains. The accessories promise to keep your Apple AirTag working in up to 20 feet of water. The two-packs are available in six colors. A couple of four-packs are available, too — they’re going for $15.99 each.
Mozoter waterproof AirTag keychain (2-pack), $9.99
Pop your Apple AirTag into your wallet like a credit card with this durable stainless-steel case that mimics a card.
Bracket premium stainless steel credit card AirTag case (2-pack), $18.99
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 12, 2022, to July 13, 2022. The event’s deals are for Amazon Prime members only.
Still not an Amazon Prime subscriber? Learn more about Amazon Prime (and the 30-day free trial offer) by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
And while we think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, you don’t have to wait for the sales event to score savings. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here’s our roundup of early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals:
