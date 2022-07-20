Nothing Phone will be transparent! Expected in April – HT Tech

Ads

Nothing could be launching its first smartphone as early as next month! Expected to be called the Nothing Phone, the company’s first smartphone has been to the MWC in prototype stage behind the doors, and has been seen to be a part of a meeting between the Founder Carl Pei and a Qualcomm Executive. There are no leaked photos of this smartphone but the rumours suggest that Nothing is likely to go for a transparent and minimalist design similar to the Nothing ear (1) earbuds. Nothing is yet to provide any official comment.

The information comes from a Tech Crunch report, claiming to have obtained this information from an insider very close to Nothing. Nothing has long been known to work on a smartphone and now, the company might be adding the final touches before it goes on sale. The phone is said to have the same design language as the earbuds, with the same “element of transparency”. Does that mean one could see the insides of the phone and all the components? Or will it be a “fake transparency” like how Xiaomi did on its Mi 8 Explorer edition a few years ago?

What remains to be seen is how Nothing positions its first smartphone. Given that its founder Carl Pei had steered OnePlus in its initial few years, will Nothing follow the same strategy as the OnePlus One by launching a midrange phone that brings all the high-end specifications and an affordable price?

Note that Nothing had purchased the remnants of Essential, a phone company started by Android creator Andy Rubin. Essential had launched its first smartphone in 2016 but the company couldn’t sustain itself after that. The Essential smartphone was a high-end device that focused highly on design and style, but carried a high price. Nothing now owns all its patent and hence, we expect the company to come up with something similar.

The midrange smartphone space is currently crowded with great Android smartphones. Even Apple is strengthening its position in this space with the upcoming iPhone SE 3 that is expected to bring 5G and iPhone 13 levels of performance at a high affordable price. Apple is also expected to drop the price of the iPhone SE 2020 further to make the iPhone more accessible to masses.

