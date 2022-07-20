Samsung is having a huge TV sale on its newest arrivals | Grab one now – SILive.com

Samsung's smart TVs come with the richest pictures and sound technologies. (Courtesy of Samsung)
Samsung is known for its sophisticated technology which means every Samsung product you purchase will last a long time and come backed by a great company.
But the company’s televisions are drawing rave reviews from critics and customers alike.
Samsung’s QLED technology TVs are rated five stars and rightfully so. It’s the crispest screen around and if you didn’t know you were watching TV, you’d think it was real life.
Samsung QLED TVs offer some of the best high definition resolution. (Courtesy of Samsung)
Plus, get when you buy Samsung’s latest TV, the Neo QLED 8K TV, you get it installed for free.
TV deals
65″ Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022) — $500 off
55″ Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022) — $200 off
85″ Class QN95B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) — $1,120 off
85″ Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022) — $500 off
Other TVs for sale at Samsung:
This 55-Inch Class The Frame | Digital Art Display Smart TV is $1,199.99
This QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) is $1,199.99.
This 55″ Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV is $2,799.99.
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
