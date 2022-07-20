Disney+ New Releases: January 2022 – Den of Geek

Ads

We have a list of the new Disney+ movies and shows arriving in January 2022 including Marvel's Eternals!

It’s a new year and Disney+ is ringing in 2022 the say way it ushered out 2021: with lots of Boba.

That’s right, Disney+’s list of new releases for January 2022 is highlighted by The Book of Boba Fett. Though the series starring everyone’s favorite bounty hunter in Mandalorian armor (or maybe second favorite now after Din Djarin) first premiered in 2021, January 2022 is when it will air the majority of its seven episodes.

After that, however, there aren’t many Disney+ originals to speak of, aside from a new batch of The World According to Jeff Goldblum episodes. That’s alright though as arguably the biggest blockbuster on Disney+ this month is a recent theatrical release. Marvel’s Eternals is set to make its streaming debut on Jan. 12

Also of note are two other library movie titles. X-Men: First Class arrives on Jan. 1 and The Sandlot arrives on Jan. 7 for a little bit of mid-winter baseball.

Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.

New Library Titles

– X-Men: First Class

New Library Titles

– Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 7 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

– The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 2

New Library Titles

– Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

– Like Mike

– Like Mike 2

– The Sandlot

New Library Titles

– Eternals

Disney+ Originals

– The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 3

New Library Titles

– Betty White Goes Wild!

– Catch That Kid

New Library Titles

– Vets On The Beach (S1)

– Vets On The Beach (S2)

Disney+ Originals

– The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Batch 2 Premiere Episodes 6-10

– Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye

– The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 4

New Library Titles

– Random Rings (S1)

– Random Rings (S2)

Disney+ Originals

– The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 5

Disney+ Originals

– The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild – Premiere

