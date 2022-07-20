Next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022 – Economic Times

Ads

Reliance Jio has submitted earnest money deposit (EMD) of ₹14,000 crore, the highest among all the companies bidding for 5G airwaves, signalling its aggressive intent in the upcoming auction starting July 26.

Indian equities got off to a strong start for the week on Monday, tracking strength in global markets, on optimism the US Federal Reserve may not increase interest rates as aggressively as predicted earlier.

Prepaid cards issued by fintech firms such as Slice, Uni and LazyPay have slid below the 100,000-mark after the Reserve Bank of India recently barred the industry from loading credit lines on to wallets and other such prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), multiple industry executives told ET.

(Your legal guide on estate planning, inheritance, will and more.)

Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

ETPrime stories of the day

Vishal Jain knows the art of ETF investing. Can he make Zerodha a passive fund leader?

Stock Radar: This Jhunjhunwala stock has given a breakout from falling trendline resistance; time to buy?

When medicine becomes malady: smuggling of cough syrup Phensedyl rampant, even fakes join the fray

1Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank now authorised to collect direct tax payments: How to e-pay tax

2What is AIS? Income tax department answers all your queries about Annual Information Statement

3You may end up getting income tax notice if this document is filled with error

4ITR filing: 9-point checklist to help you file your income tax return within 30 mins

5Hospital room rent to become costlier as GST applicable from July 18

Founder & CEO, bitsCrunch

Co-Founder & Director, Buoyant Capital

MD and Co-Founder, MemeChat

Founder & CEO, 5ire

Staff Writer, NerdWallet

Founder, Yunometa

CEO and Co-Founder, Vauld

CEO and Co-Founder, Defy

Provide valid query here

Provide valid Name

Provide valid Email ID

Provide valid Mobile Number

Your query has been submitted.

Got more Queries ?

1Who has to file ITR

2Collect Documents/Information

3Check ITR form

4Login to file ITR

5Fill the Form

6Claim Deductions

7Pre-validate Bank Account

8ITR Verification

9Track Intimation Notice

10Track Refund

All Mutual Funds

Top Tax Saving Mutual Funds

Better Than Fixed Deposits

Low Cost High Return Funds

Best Hybrid Funds

Best Large Cap Funds

SIP’s starting Rs. 500

Top Performing Mid Caps

Promising Multi Cap Funds

Top Rated Funds

Top Performing Index Funds

Trending Now

Popular Categories

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Searched Companies

Top Definitions

Top Commodities

Top Prime Articles

Top Story Listing

Top Slideshow

Top Trending Topics

Top Videos

Top Performing MF

Popular Articles

Most Searched Articles

Trending Articles

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Stories you might be interested in

source