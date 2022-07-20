Reliance Jio has submitted earnest money deposit (EMD) of ₹14,000 crore, the highest among all the companies bidding for 5G airwaves, signalling its aggressive intent in the upcoming auction starting July 26.
Indian equities got off to a strong start for the week on Monday, tracking strength in global markets, on optimism the US Federal Reserve may not increase interest rates as aggressively as predicted earlier.
Prepaid cards issued by fintech firms such as Slice, Uni and LazyPay have slid below the 100,000-mark after the Reserve Bank of India recently barred the industry from loading credit lines on to wallets and other such prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), multiple industry executives told ET.
Vishal Jain knows the art of ETF investing. Can he make Zerodha a passive fund leader?
Stock Radar: This Jhunjhunwala stock has given a breakout from falling trendline resistance; time to buy?
When medicine becomes malady: smuggling of cough syrup Phensedyl rampant, even fakes join the fray
Next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022 – Economic Times
