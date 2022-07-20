Would Ethereum Classic be a replacement for ETH miners after Merge – AMBCrypto News

Ads

Investors bullish on The Sandbox would be pleased to read this

CryptoPunks enamor investors with BAYC following suit

Amici status update: SEC’s latest filing aims at XRP holders and…

Cardano’s [ADA] guide to ‘how to be unpopular in trading loss world’

Hedera traders should know this about HBAR’s performance

Bitcoin: Evaluating if BTC will invalidate its current bullish bias

Binance flips Coinbase to hold more Bitcoin [BTC] globally

BTC short-term holders take this route through bear market

Expect sluggish Bitcoin [BTC] hashrate growth in 2022 unless…

Are Bitcoin holders back to action after marrying the sell-off decision

Ethereum: $1750-$1950 area could be tricky to navigate for b…

Ethereum traders can consider these metrics to avoid losses

ETH Merge hopium or an expensive price/earnings level – Take your pick

Here’s when Ethereum investors can expect reversal from ongoing rally

Ethereum [ETH]: The true meaning of >130 ‘millionaire’ whales coming back

Published

on

By

Ethereum [ETH] has shown significant movement in the past week and has shot above $1,550 as of 19 July. However, ETH doesn’t seem to be the only benefactor from the latest Merge update. Another old face from the past is reaping benefits from the news.

Ethereum Classic [ETC] has also received a major upward movement in the past week.

The ETC token is beginning to show rapid upward movement this week. Besides the boost from the crypto relief, the news of the Merge has activated the bulls of late.

ETC has shot off the roof this week after a 79% price hike and was trading at a press time price of $25.27 after the latest surge.

The Merge will likely see assets, such as ETC benefit from Ethereum’s shift from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) in September.

Notably, ETC has the potential to accommodate migrating Ethereum miners since they will need minor upgrades to start mining on Ethereum Classic.

Reportedly, a majority of the people expect the current hash rate to transition to the ETC network. This will be the easiest option for migrating miners as it prevents their equipment from becoming useless.

According to crypto reporter Colin Wu, transitioning the current hash rate to ETC can create the risk of a 51% attack. Therefore, miners may be inclined to launch their own blockchain which seems highly unlikely. This is due to the low ability of miners to build an ecosystem.

However, Wu believes ETC still remains the ideal platform for transitioning Ethereum’s hash rate. This process can be motivated by the presence of “mature DApps” on Ethereum.

The current relief rally has surely played its part in ETC’s sudden rise. However, ETC looks likely to capitulate as whales seem to have withdrawn their support for the bulls.

Investors should keep an eye on the strong demand which can ease the pain on the network. But, a strong selling pressure can eventually trigger a pullback.

BTC, ETH, MATIC, ETC- analyzing ‘good, bad’ sign of crypto market

MATIC’s revisit to this area can be a good buying opportunity

Kanav is a journalist at AMBCrypto. He has a Masters in Media and International Conflict and is interested in areas of digital society, crypto developments in the political sphere and the socio-cultural impact of a crypto-society.

Ethereum Classic: Slowdown from this mark would aid sellers in retesting…

What awaits Ethereum Classic [ETC] after approaching key Fib. level

ETC: Dollar-cost averaging can be used to enter long all the way down to…

Ethereum Classic: Gauging ETC’s potential to reclaim a spot above $15

Ethereum Classic: These levels could be the demand zone next week

ETC [Ethereum Classic] turtles should note down these points before setting trigger

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Disclaimer: AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

Ads

source