New Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary sPARKling Collection Loungefly Backpack and Spirit Jersey Join Ears at EPCOT – WDW News Today

If you’re admiring the Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary collections, but can’t make it to the park, EPCOT has you covered. A Loungefly mini backpack and Walt Disney World version Spirit Jersey have joined the 30th anniversary ear headband, part of the sPARKling Collection, in the France Pavilion.

The backpack is mostly covered in pink and silver sequins.

The front pocket purple-blue, with colorful dots spreading out from a charm of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The charm is silver and sparkling. The orange dots are also sparkly.

The zipper pulls are golden and there are Mickey ears on top.

The back and straps are solid blue.

The Spirit Jersey is also purple-blue, with the silhouette of a Fantasyland castle at the center.

It is also surrounded by colorful dots. The Spirit Jersey is the same style as the Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary sPARKling collection, but this version is custom to Walt Disney World.

The purple dots have a sparkly finish.

“Walt Disney World” is on the back of the jersey.

The letters are raised and made up of condensed dots.

The dots are purple, light blue, dark blue, pink, and yellow-orange.

