iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, display feature leaked! – HT Tech

Apple is all set to introduce new features with iOS 16 launch during its annual developer conference WWDC 2022 in June. And one of the much anticipated features- Alway-on display support that the company has reportedly been planning from last year’s iPhone 13, is also likely to be introduced with the same. The latest iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max leak suggests that it will arrive on these 2 models, which will be launched around September, 2022. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that the tech giant could introduce the always-on display feature with iOS 16 allowing the iPhone to display information like time, battery level, widgets etc even when it’s locked. In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Gurman shared that the always-on display mode on iPhone 14 Pro could “allow the iPhone to turn down the frame rate significantly on the lock screen and display quickly glanceable information,” similar to the way it does with the Apple Watch Series 5 and up.

Though it’s unclear if the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will use the same low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display that we have on newer Apple Watch models, it plays a crucial role in letting always-on mode work properly. Apple did bring this LTPO display last year in the iPhone 13 Pro line up but the frame rate only goes as far down as 120Hz. However, Gurman expects iOS 16 to finally come with an LTPO display that will support an always-on feature.

Apart from this always-on display feature, the Cupertino based tech giant is also speculated to bring some exclusive features to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The rumors are high that Apple may only include its new A16 chip with the two premium devices, while it will retain the A15 bionic chipset from non-pro models.

Meanwhile, Apple’s WWDC 2022 is just a week away and speculations and rumors about the upcoming announcements are already high. The iOS 16 is expected to include refreshed built-in apps, as well as “new ways of interacting,” but retain the same aesthetic as iOS 15 while macOS may redesign System Preferences to make it more like Settings in iOS.

