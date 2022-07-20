Ads

TechJunkie is a BOX20 Media Company

Home Social Media Instagram The Best Instagram Live Video Downloaders

TechJunkie Expert Recommendations

TechJunkie is supported by our readers. When you make a purchase through our links, we may earn a commission. Read More.

With over 1 billion active users, Instagram is one of the most popular social networking sites for sharing all types of content. It’s really one of the most fascinating and influential online platforms of our time. That’s why it’s a real pity there’s no built-in feature that lets you save the more entertaining videos on your Explore page and Instagram feed. Unfortunately, there’s no official word from the company on whether or not Instagram users will ever get to save content for offline viewing.

However, you can use many third-party apps to download videos, IGTV content, and even stories available on the Google Play and App Store. We reviewed some of the more popular solutions on the market, from online services to apps, and selected the best ones. But before you check out our list of the best Instagram media downloaders, spare a minute to read about Instagram Privacy Policy and Fair Use.

As with any online content, it’s important to remember that the original uploader of the video retains all the rights. Downloading Instagram videos without authorization can sometimes lead to legal consequences. Even if it’s a video of yourself posted on another profile, for example, from a party or conference, you have to get permission first.

Furthermore, using the video for monetary gain without the uploader’s permission can result in your Instagram account getting suspended, with possible legal action in addition.

However, you can avoid potential nastiness by always asking for permission before resharing or disseminating downloaded content. You might also want to check out Instagram’s copyright policy.

That said, it’s perfectly fine to use the following apps and plugins on this list. However, to be on the safe side of the law, it’s best to download Instagram content for personal use only.

And now that we’ve covered the legal aspect of Instagram downloads let’s look at the best downloader apps and browser extensions on the market.

Starting off our list is InsTake Downloader, one of the best Instagram downloader software on the market. It allows you to download private and public Instagram videos and offers free HD photo downloads. But, of course, the app isn’t limited to downloading pictures and videos. You can also use it to repost content and curate your Instagram profile.

With the most recent improvements to InsTake Downloader, you can now download and share the latest addition to the platform – Instagram Reels. The process is the same as downloading videos and other media files. InsTake Downloader is a highly responsive and lightning-fast downloader app that its creators regularly upgrade. As a result, it’s incredibly user-friendly and easy to navigate, even if you’ve never used this type of software before. As mentioned, it’s a multi-functional app that can download various media files, including photos, live videos, Instagram stories, and even Reels.

In addition, InsTake Downloader allows you to download high-resolution videos without having to compress them first. The app also has a built-in player that gives you a preview of the downloaded content even when you’re not connected to the internet. As a bonus, there’s a dark mode available, allowing for a more comfortable user experience.

Ingramer comes with a straightforward UI that allows you to download any type of Instagram media, whether it’s a live video, IGTV, or an Instagram story. You’ll be able to download any content you want with speed and efficiency. In addition, the apps work well with multiple devices and platforms, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.

The entire download process is remarkably straightforward, as is the case with most of our entries. First, select the three dots that appear on whatever material you’re trying to save. Then select “Copy URL” to obtain the link. Next, paste this link into the Ingramer text box and hit the download button. You’ll have your preferred photo or video stored on your smartphone in no time. Although the program is essentially free, you can pay a nominal fee to access the more advanced features.

The extended features include the option to download several videos at once, as well as the opportunity to save videos from an unlimited number of Instagram profiles. All in all, the free version of the app works pretty well, but it can get even better if you opt for the paid edition with additional capabilities.

Ads

DownloadGram is a web-based tool with a minimalist and extremely streamlined interface. It comprises a link text box where you can paste the video source you want to download. The almost empty landing page leaves no room for confusion or missteps. If you need to download a live video, an IGTV video, or any other content, DownloadGram is one of the more elegant solutions.

With DownloadGram, you can download multiple Instagram videos on the go. The entire process is straightforward. All you have to do is copy and paste the URL of the video and then save it to your device. The web-based tool doesn’t require you to register an account. Also, there are no advertisements that’ll hinder the process. The creators opted for simplicity over a flashy design to facilitate the download process.

If you’re looking for a solid online tool that can work with multiple browser apps, DownloadGram is the right pick for you.

Instagram Downloader by w3toys is a much-needed tool for downloading Instagram videos quickly and easily. It’s a simple two-step approach to download any Instagram videos you want. The popular Instagram video saving software allows you to simultaneously download individual and multiple media files from a specific profile. You just copy the video URL you wish to download and paste it into the downloader’s text field. Afterward, your video will be saved to a preferred location on your device. In addition, Instagram Downloader is perfectly safe and performs splendidly with various devices, regardless of brand or operating system.

Thanks to the robust servers, InstaDownload enables you to download any Instagram content in a matter of minutes. In addition, the straightforward interface allows you to switch between different types of Instagram videos with a single click. The entire download process is also relatively straightforward. Much like other entries on our list, you’re required to manually copy the URL of the video and paste it into the app text box. Moreover, InstaDownload runs smoothly on all devices, from Android to Mac, making it very flexible.

DownloadInstagramVideo distinguishes itself by allowing you to download private Instagram videos. Most Instagram downloader solutions let you grab public videos, but few come with the more advanced private video download capability. The web-based tool is compatible with all popular browsers, such as Chrome, Mozilla, and Safari.

All you need to do is manually copy the Instagram video URL and paste it into the dialog box before clicking the “Download” button. After that, you’ll get a preview of the content before you save it to your device. It’s a quick and easy process, allowing you to download unlimited videos in a matter of minutes. Of course, before downloading private videos, we recommend obtaining the original poster’s permission.

Overall, the app is a top-notch downloading tool that allows you to download live videos and other content quickly and easily from any device. Furthermore, there are no ads to bother you while you download, and no registration either, making it extremely accessible.

InstaDownloader is another popular online tool that allows you to download any Instagram video safely and efficiently. You just enter the URL into the text box on the landing page, and the website will do the rest. There’s no intricacy to the process, which is one of the main qualities of an excellent Instagram downloader solution. The service is entirely free and works flawlessly with smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers. However, the user interface can be a little disorienting at times.

In addition, InstaDownloader features one of those UIs designed to increase the website’s bounce rate, leading to some bumps in the road. On the flip side, the no registration policy and lack of ads more than compensate for the slight inconveniences.

Our next entry is another popular web-based downloader app that works well with multiple devices. InstaOffline is a powerful Instagram Media Downloader that allows you to easily download live videos, Reels, IGTV, and private videos from Instagram. In addition, the fantastic online tool doesn’t limit the number of videos you can download, which is what most users look for in this type of software.

The built-in technology is pretty unique in its flexibility. For example, the software lets you switch between customized features according to the type of content you’re going to download. In addition, the download process itself is straightforward since it adheres to the standard two-step approach. Apart from being entirely free, InstaOffline is also rather safe. So you won’t have to worry about accidentally downloading malware and compromising your device’s integrity.

Not only does Regrammer allow you to grab Instagram videos, but it lets you save them in HD quality. You can also use Regrammer to repost photographs and videos on Instagram, as the prefix in the name implies. Apple fans will be pleased to know Regrammer is one of the best apps for saving Instagram videos on iPhones.

The app is simple to use, requiring you to copy the video URL and paste it to the corresponding text box. The program will then analyze the URL and redirect you to a new page to give you a sneak peek of the content. And all you have to do to get the download started is click the button. Regrammer lets you store and repost an endless amount of Instagram videos, from IGTV to live videos.

If you want to get access to even more amazing features, consider upgrading to a paid version. But, of course, the free edition works perfectly fine for simple video downloads.

Regrann is an excellent downloading software specifically designed for Android devices. The app comes with all the essential capabilities of a reliable and efficient downloader. With Regrann, you can download all types of Instagram content, including live videos. You’ll also have access to more advanced features like reposting, copying captions, and sharing content.

As mentioned, Regrann is the best app for saving Instagram videos to an Android device, regardless of the manufacturer. It also allows you to repost Instagram photographs without having to follow the original poster. In addition, the saved videos can be published directly from your Instagram profile. Also, the downloaded content won’t have a watermark or any external branding slapped across it. All you have to download Instagram videos is manually copy the URL at the source, paste it into the appropriate dialog box, and click the button. Also, when you upgrade to Regrann Pro, you get extra features, including planned posts, which will allow you to schedule uploads.

Thanks to the diligence and responsiveness of the app creator Kimcy929, Regrann has been kept up to date and bug-free. In addition, they seem to be very attentive to consumer feedback, actively responding to messages on public forums. As a result, the Instagram downloader works like a charm, allowing for a streamlined user experience.

Jul 27, 2021

1911 Articles Published

We’re not just tech junkies, but we’re also tech experts. Each and every “Best of..” list on TechJunkie is curated by our content-area subject matter experts to provide a well-rounded, unbiased perspective to help and inform you, our reader. Our lists are constantly reviewed and updated, so you can be sure you’re reading relevant and up to date information.

May 31, 2021

Jan 15, 2020

Copyright @2021 TechJunkie

Copyright @2021 TechJunkie

TechJunkie is a BOX20 Media Company

If you don’t see an app that should be here, let us know what it is

Δ

source