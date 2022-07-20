Samsung Galaxy A71 gets the June 2022 security update in Europe – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: June 21st, 2022 at 13:36 UTC+02:00

The aging Galaxy A71 is getting a new firmware update. Samsung is now rolling out the June 2022 security patch for the Galaxy A71 (LTE) in Europe. It’s available in almost a dozen countries, with more to follow suit.

The new update for the Galaxy A71 (SM-A715F) carries firmware version A715FXXS8CVF2, and it doesn’t seem to bring any new features other than the June 2022 security patch.

Samsung has already rolled out the latest security patch to numerous smartphones and tablets, and the company detailed the changelog a couple of weeks ago.

According to the patch details, the June 2022 update addresses vulnerabilities affecting Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, the QR Code scanner, and other facets of One UI and Android OS alike.

The update is not yet available for the Galaxy A71 5G, but now that the floodgates are open, the 5G model could get the same treatment at any moment.

For now, Galaxy A71 (LTE) customers in Europe should be able to download the new firmware update via the Settings app by accessing the “Software update” menu and tapping “Download and install.”

As of this writing, the June 2022 update is available for the Galaxy A71 in France, Spain, Slovakia, Poland, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, Czech Republic, UK, Italy, and Greece.

As usual, SamMobile readers can also find the latest Samsung updates on our firmware page and download the files for manual installation.

Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

SamsungGalaxy A71

You might also like

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was released nearly two years back, but to this day, owners of the device who reside in the US have been waiting for some pretty basic SIM-related functionality to be enabled on their device. Well, that day has finally come, or rather, it came and went by more than a […]

After updating the Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung also released a new software update to the Galaxy A52s 5G. The update is currently rolling out in European countries, but more regions worldwide could get the update soon. The latest Galaxy A52s 5G software update has firmware version A528BXXS1CVG2. The new update brings the July 2022 security […]

Samsung has finally released the June 2022 security update to the carrier-locked version of the Galaxy A32 5G in the US. The company seems to have missed the timing of the update by a whole month. Nevertheless, the update is finally here and will be available on all carrier networks soon. The newest software update […]

Samsung has released the July 2022 security update to the Galaxy A52 5G. The new software is currently available in European countries, and other markets worldwide will soon get the update as well. The new Galaxy A52 5G software update bears firmware version A526BXXU1CVG2. The update brings the July 2022 security patch that fixes over […]

The June 2022 security patch appears to be causing issues for Galaxy S21 customers using Verizon’s network in the United States. According to multiple user reports, voice call quality takes a nosedive on the Verizon Galaxy S21 running the June 2022 update, and there doesn’t seem to be a solution to this problem yet. The […]

Samsung has finally released the June 2022 security update to the Galaxy A13 in the US. The update is rolling out for the carrier-unlocked version of the phone. It is available on Cellular South’s network in the US, and more carriers are expected to get the update soon. The new software update for the Galaxy […]

July 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

SM-A536B

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

SM-A736B

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

SM-A336B

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

SM-M536B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

SM-X700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G

SM-X706B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

SM-X800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

SM-X806U

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

SM-X900

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source