Netflix's 'The Ultimatum' Cast: Relationships and Instagram Bios – Cosmopolitan

Ads

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we love. Promise.

¯_(ツ)_/¯

Netflix’s fully deranged/messy/unhinged new show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is officially available for you to stream all at once on a weeknight while contemplating the meaning of life, and in case you now feel compelled to follow the cast on Instagram, good news! They’re all public and ready for you to help build their brands.

WATCH NOW

Check out everyone in the Ultimatum cast below, but first, some casual info for anyone who has yet to get hooked on this show: The Ultimatum comes from the brave souls who brought us Love Is Blind, is hosted by Vanessa Lachey and Nick “Obviously Nick Lachey” Lachey, and is basically structured like this:

So, who are the poor couples that signed up for this show? Meet them—and follow their Instagram accounts—below.

‘Kay so, first we have Alexis and Hunter. They’ve been dating for two years, and Alexis is the one who issued the ultimatum. As she mused in her first-episode interview, “I knew Hunter was the one for me when we went on our first trip, he was so patient, just let me run the show…I initiated the conversation with Hunter about an ultimatum. I’m ready to take the next step and I basically told Hunter than we either get engaged or we break up…I want what I want. And that’s a ring.”

A post shared by Hunter Parr (@papa_parr)

Then we have Madlyn and Colby, a couple 1.5 years in the making who met in college at the bar Colby worked at. The problem? He’s more than down to get married, and she’s not. “I’m ready for marriage. I’m 100 percent in. I’m ready to propose to Madlyn,” Colby mused. “I just wanna be known as her man.” But Madlyn said while she loves Colby, she isn’t ready to get married yet: “I don’t believe in there only being one person for everybody. Do I believe there’s a possibility I could be happy with someone else? Yes.” Awk times.

A post shared by Madlyn Ballatori (@madlynballatori)

These two have been dating for two years and April was the ultimatum-giver, telling cameras, “I just want a ring and I want a baby. Now.” Got it! Meanwhile, Jake explained, “She’s my best friend and I do want her to be part of my life ’til I die.” But! He just got out of the military, so he wants to have fun, travel, and be financially stable before getting married. Which…makes sense!

A post shared by April Marie (@itsaprilmarie)

A post shared by Jake Cunningham (@itsjakecunningham)

It’s been two and a half years for these two, and Rae is ready to make things official. “We have dated through college and I have graduated and I have everything planned out in my life,” Rae said in her intro. “Zay has the full package with me because I stay in the gym, I have a degree, I cook, I clean, and I know how to fuck.” I mean, hard to argue with that.

A post shared by Zay Wilson (@theofficialzaywilson)

A post shared by Rae (@rae.williams)

It’s been 2.5 years and Nathan is ready for the next move! The (pretty huge) problem? She doesn’t want kids, and he definitely does.

Lauren doesn’t allow her Instas to be shared, but follow her here!

A post shared by Nathan Ruggles (@nathan_ruggles)

These two have been together one-and-a-half years and Shanique issued the ultimatum. She’s ready to get married and have kids, and thinks Randall is too—but he wants to get some things done before putting a ring on it. As he told Nick and Vanessa, “I think it’d be best to just get rid of some debt I have in my past, in order to have a great life for her. That’s ultimately my reason but she doesn’t understand that.”

A post shared by Shanique (@shaniqueimari)

Ads

A post shared by Randall Griffin-The Ultimatum (@rl_griffin)

Welp, that’s that. *follows everyone immediately*

source