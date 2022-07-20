AirPods Pro 2 May Require iPhone 11, Some iPad Models, Apple Silicon Macs to Function Properly – Wccftech

Ads

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are expected to launch later this year, and with the iPhone 14 unveiling a few months away, we could see the second-generation wireless earbuds announced at that event. Though potential AirPods Pro owners will have an excuse to upgrade to the latest model, they may not be able to access the complete suite of features unless they have the required hardware, such as an iPhone 11 or later, according to a tipster.

The AirPods Pro 2 are expected to arrive with an enhanced chip, along with Lossless Audio support. According to ShrimpApplePro on Twitter, ‘compatibility’ will depend on if you have an iPhone 11 or later, some iPad models, and Apple Silicon Macs. The tweet might confuse some potential buyers, but rest assured, Apple will not make its AirPods Pro 2 unusable if you do not have the aforementioned hardware, since there are potentially millions of customers who purchase AirPods without having another Apple product in their possession.

Instead, Apple could limit some features of the AirPods Pro 2 unless the right devices are paired. Given that the iPhone 11 was the first product from Apple to feature the company’s U1 chip, along with the Apple Silicon Macs starting with the M1 models, the existence of that chip may enable the AirPods Pro 2’s exclusive features. These features can include Lossless Audio, bringing in a whole new listening experience, and advanced tracking if the carrying case is misplaced or stolen.

Sadly, there will not be any health-related features embedded within the AirPods Pro 2, but these are additions that will be introduced in future iterations. Regardless of which device you pair with the upcoming wireless earbuds, improved Active Noise Cancellation will likely be present, along with increased battery life, but we will still see the utility of those extra features when the audio product has officially launched, so stay tuned.

Do you think limiting some features will cause AirPods Pro 2 sales to suffer? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: ShrimpApplePro

