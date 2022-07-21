The 11 Best Early Prime Day Grill Deals to Shop Now – Food & Wine

Ads

Juicy burgers, charred sweet corn, smoky skewers of vegetables, fruits, and seafood — there are countless recipes that make us excited to light up the grill. And right now's a very good time to upgrade your barbecue setup: Amazon has plenty of incredible discounts on grills ahead of Prime Day, with prices as low as $29.

Amazon's biggest sale of the year is just two weeks away, but shoppers can already take advantage of deep discounts. Right now, save up to $153 on pellet grills, charcoal grills, smokers, and more outdoor cooking appliances. From high-end favorites from brands like Weber, Z Grills, and Blackstone, to a portable find from Cuisinart, there are so many great grills to buy. Scroll down to see some of our favorites.

Weber’s Spirit II E-310 is one Amazon’s top-selling propane grills. Its dual-burner build is both compact and easy to clean, and it has a handy side table to hold up all of your proteins as you grill. Score it for nearly $100 off right now.

Amazon’s bestselling charcoal grill is on sale for only $29, making it the opportune time to snag it. Its small, portable build is only 14 inches wide and 15 inches high, and it has awesome features like a dual venting system and ash catcher for easy cleanup.

At $144 off, Z Grills’ wood pellet grill is an absolute steal. It’s designed with eight different functions, including grilling, smoking, baking, roasting, searing, and braising, and its digital temperature control makes it easy to monitor your cooking temperature.

This compact portable option is perfect for camping, road trips, small-space patios, and everything in between. Weighing only 17 pounds, its 145 square inches of cooking area is able to accommodate up to eight burgers or steaks at once.

Another great smoker and grill combo is this wood pellet option from Z Grills. It’s versatile and has cool features like a convection heating process, and a “set it and forget it” feature that frees you from standing over the grill throughout your get togethers. Grab it for $63 less.

This combination griddle and gas grill measures 66.1 inches long, 21.8 inches wide, and 43.7 inches high, but is actually portable. It has two large cooking areas, four burners, and has foldable legs that can be packed up and stored in your trunk.

If you’re looking for a larger option, this six-burner pick from Royal Gourmet has got you covered. It has a 602-square inch cooking area, a warming rack, a sear and side burner, and excellent heat retention.

Looking for a flat top grill? Blackstone’s four-burner option is a great buy. It’s $119 off and needs neither kerosene or charcoal to heat up. It brings restaurant-style cooking right to your backyard, with a flat top that’s ideal for whipping up eggs, sandwiches, burgers, and more.

A tried-and-true favorite, Weber’s signature charcoal grill is the perfect accessory for flipping burgers and baking restaurant-worthy pizzas. It’s $16 off and boasts features such as precise heat control, a sturdy cooking grate, and has handy wheels for easy portability.

Coleman’s Portable Stand-Up Grill is small, but mighty. It has two adjustable burners, a 225-square inch cooking area, and an easy-to-assemble build. Score it for $50 less.

Featuring 310 square inches of cooking space, an electric ignition, and a metallic gray finish, this grill from Char-Broil is a great value. It uses propane to distribute even heat as you cook, for the perfect sear everytime.

Shop More Early Prime Day 2022 Deals:

source