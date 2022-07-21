Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; NFT marketplace OpenSea cuts jobs – Arab News

Ads

https://arab.news/npg4j

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 0.70 percent to $21,504.27 as of 8:30 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,432.34 rising by 5.41 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Regulated digital currencies have benefits, say central bank chiefs

As long as the companies can be properly regulated, consumer-focused digital tokens issued by private companies could be better than central bank-issued tokens, the Australian central bank governor said on Sunday, Reuters reported.

“If these tokens are going to be used widely by the community they are going to need to be backed by the state, or regulated just as we regulate bank deposits,” said Philip Lowe.

“I tend to think that the private solution is going to be better — if we can get the regulatory arrangements right — because the private sector is better than the central bank at innovating and designing features for these tokens, and there are also likely to be very significant costs for the central bank setting up a digital token system,” he said.

Around the world, many central banks are developing digital currencies, either retail tokens for use directly by consumers or wholesale tokens for use by banks.

This is a response to the development of stablecoins such as Tether and USDC, which are commonly used for payment and as a store of value.

Decentralized finance projects, part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, could also be mitigated by greater scrutiny of such tokens, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief who spoke at the G20 finance officials meeting in Indonesia.

HKMA CEO Eddie Yue said more scrutiny of stablecoins could also help reduce risks from DeFi, which aims to replace financial intermediaries with computer code.

Celsius’ clients await news on their funds

After Celsius filed for bankruptcy in May, customers are anxiously waiting to find out about their money and whether they will ever get it back, according to Reuters.

In June, Celsius froze withdrawals citing extreme market conditions, triggering a $300 billion selloff in digital assets and severing the savings of legions of retail investors.

When Celsius Network filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York this week, it revealed a $1.2 billion hole in its balance sheet.

Reuters spoke with six lawyers specializing in bankruptcy, restructuring, and cryptocurrency to determine what will happen to customers’ money.

Lawyers say the Chapter 11 process will be slow due to limited bankruptcy precedents, multiple lawsuits against Celsius, and the high complexity of any restructuring.

Daniel Gwen at Ropes & Grey law firm in New York said that “this could last for years.”

“It’s highly likely there’s going to be a lot of litigation,” he added.

NFT marketplace OpenSea cuts 20 percent of jobs

OpenSea, a New York-based marketplace for non-fungible tokens, has cut 20 percent of its workforce amid a prolonged slump in digital asset markets, Reuters reported.

As Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies rose in popularity in 2021, the company’s sales grew.

Due to rising inflation, central bank rate hikes, and recession fears, the nascent NFT market has slumped in recent months.

CEO Devin Finzer said: “The reality is that we have entered an unprecedented combination of a crypto winter and broad macroeconomic instability, and we need to prepare the company for the possibility of a prolonged downturn.”

In June, OpenSea’s NFT sales volume fell to $700 million, down from $2.6 billion in May and well below the peak of nearly $5 billion in January.

Digital files such as images and texts are represented by NFTs, which are blockchain-based assets.

As a result of the job cuts, Finzer said the company would be able to maintain growth at current volumes for the next five years.

US crypto exchange Coinbase wins regulatory nod in Italy

Major US crypto exchange Coinbase has won approval from Italian regulators to continue to serve customers in Italy, it said in a blog on Monday.

Coinbase said it had met requirements from the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori, known as OAM, which oversees financial agents and credit brokers in Italy and implements anti-money laundering controls.

Financial watchdogs across the world are grappling with how to regulate the crypto market, which remains subject to patchy rules, according to Reuters.

Consumer protection, threats to financial stability and illicit usage of digital coins are among the top issues on regulators’ agendas.

Under groundbreaking new rules agreed this month by the EU, crypto companies will need a license and customer safeguards to issue and sell digital tokens in the bloc.

The OAM says on its website it can collect and share with anti-mafia and anti-terrorism investigators in Italy data provided by crypto firms on their clients and operations.

Coinbase rival Binance, the world’s largest exchange, said in May it had registered with the OAM.

Paraguay Senate approves cryptocurrency bill

The Senate of Paraguay has approved a bill that seeks to regulate cryptocurrencies and their operations in the country.

The bill states that crypto mining companies will have to submit an energy consumption plan to the national energy administration, which will be able to cut power to these companies if they don’t follow it.

The cryptocurrency companies will also be exempt from paying value-added taxes but will have to pay income taxes, according to Bitcoin.com.

(With inputs from Reuters)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, expanded again on Wednesday, closing 0.88 percent higher at 11,864 with oil prices continuing to rise.

Nomu, the parallel market, fell by 0.27 percent reaching 20,760 points at the end of today’s trading session.

In energy trading, Brent crude hit $105.58 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $102.61 a barrel, as of 3:16 p.m. Saudi time.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co., one of the biggest IT companies in the Kingdom, rose 10 percent to lead the gainers in the market.

Saudi oil giant Aramco added 0.39 percent, while Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, decreased 0.73 percent.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, rose 1.32 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi jumped 3.06 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. ended flat, while Nahdi Medical Co. declined 0.34 percent.

Academy of Learning Co. edged down 3.45 percent, after declaring a dividend of SR1.5 per share for the half-years of 2022, 2023, and 2024.

United Cooperative Assurance Co. led the falls since Tuesday with a decline of 8.50 percent, followed by Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. dropping 9.94 percent.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia leads the Gulf Cooperation Council region with $16.5 billion worth of projects awarded during the second quarter of 2022, according to the latest data released by asset management firm Kamco.

This is an increase of 77 percent compared to the same period last year, when the Kingdom awarded $9.3 billion worth of projects.

The total value of projects awarded in the GCC increased by 11.7 percent to $22.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022 — against $20.4 billion during the same period last year.

Kamco revealed that the Kingdom was responsible for 77.2 percent of GCC contract awards in the second quarter, primarily driven by the contracts awarded for the $500 billion NEOM project.

MEED previously reported that three out of the ten big projects awarded in the Kingdom were for the NEOM project.

The value of contracts awarded in Bahrain during the second quarter witnessed a decline of 83.9 percent to $228m, compared with $1.4 billion during Q2-2021.

The UAE recorded a 46.4 percent fall to $3.1 billion in projects awarded in the second quarter.

Total projects awarded in Kuwait during the second quarter declined by 67.9 percent to $521 million — down from $1.6 billion during the same period last year.

Contracts awarded in Oman increased three times in the second quarter reaching $1.1 billion from $390 million during Q2-2021.

In terms of sector classification, the transportation sector in GCC witnessed the biggest increase in terms of absolute value during the quarter with an increase of $4.8 billion in new contracts to a total of $7.7 billion during Q2-2022.

The value of new contracts in the GCC oil sector increased almost three-fold to $4.5 billion during the second quarter rising from $1.6 billion during the second quarter of last year.

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed an agreement with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. for the handling and processing of all waste within the authority’s jurisdiction.

DGDA, which is responsible for preserving Saudi’s first capital and historic place Diriyah, and its UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif, will work with SIRC to develop citywide waste management methods that adhere to international best practices, according to a press release.

The agreement also covers cooperation on research, investment opportunities, deployment of solutions, operations, and management in the future.

Paris: Global demand for electricity is slowing sharply this year due to sluggish economic growth and runaway energy prices and the trend will likely continue next year, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

“Electricity demand growth is slowing significantly in 2022,” the IEA wrote in its new Electricity Market Report.

“After global electricity demand grew by a strong six percent in 2021, propelled by rapid economic recovery as Covid-19 lockdowns eased, we expect growth to slow to 2.4 percent in 2022 — about the same as the average from 2015 to 2019,” it said.

“This reflects slower global economic growth, higher energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and renewed public health restrictions, particularly in China.”

The electricity sector’s carbon emissions were set to decline slightly this year, the report found.

“After having risen to an all-time high in 2021, CO2 emissions from the global electricity sector are set to decline in 2022, albeit by less than one percent,” it said.

The agency said renewable sources of energy were growing faster than demand and replacing fossil fuels.

“Strong capacity additions are helping global renewable power generation toward growth of more than 10 percent in 2022,” the report said.

Nevertheless, due to high gas prices and supply constraints, coal is replacing gas for power generation in markets with spare coal plant capacity, the IEA observed.

“In Europe, governments delayed coal plant phase-outs and lifted restrictions to increase the availability of coal generation, thereby reducing gas consumption to improve security of supply.”

The IEA said that wholesale electricity prices were skyrocketing in many countries.

“In the first half of 2022, gas prices in Europe rose fourfold and coal more than threefold from the same period in 2021, resulting in wholesale electricity prices more than tripling in many markets.”

It said its price index for major global electricity wholesale markets had “reached levels that were twice the first-half average from 2016 to 2021.”

The IEA said that Europe was gearing up to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuel imports by accelerating its clean energy transition.

“The implementation of the European Commission’s ‘REPowerEU’ plan would greatly accelerate deployment of renewables in the coming years, doubling their share in EU gross final energy consumption from 2020 to 2030 and significantly reducing fossil fuel use.”

Looking ahead to next year, the IEA said that the main uncertainties affecting its 2023 forecasts for electricity demand and generation mix would remain fossil fuel prices and economic growth.

“As of mid-2022, we expect global electricity demand growth in 2023 to remain on a similar path as this year. Strong renewables growth of eight percent and recovering nuclear generation could displace some gas and coal power, resulting in the electricity sector’s CO2 emissions declining by one percent,” the IEA said.

BEIJING: Mainland China stocks tracked global peers higher on Wednesday, while an official pledge to support economic recovery from the COVID-19 fallout also helped lift market sentiment.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.77 percent to 3,304.72 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.34 percent at 4,283.8 points.

The financial sector sub-index edged up 0.17 percent, the consumer staples sector climbed 0.32 percent, and the health care sub-index finished higher by 0.95 percent.

China boosts Russian gas imports: Gazprom

China has been increasing Russian gas imports via the Power of Siberia pipeline, while supplies reached a new daily record high on July 19, Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday.

It also said that the company is supplying gas to China above its daily contractual obligations. The company did not provide any figures.

China’s imports of Russian coal rise 22 percent due to cheaper cargoes

China’s coal imports from Russia rose 22 percent in June from a month ago, despite a decline in its total coal purchases, as traders were drawn to discounted cargoes following western sanctions on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

The world’s biggest consumer of the fossil fuel brought in 6.12 million tons of coal from Russia last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

That compares with 5.01 million tons in May and 5.24 million tons in June 2021.

China has been increasing coal imports from Russia since March, when global coal prices soared to record highs but Russian cargoes were traded at steep discounts, as western allies weaned themselves away from doing business with Moscow after Russia attacked Ukraine.

Soybean imports from Brazil fall in June

China’s soybean imports from Brazil in June fell, while shipments from the US increased, customs data showed on Wednesday, as high prices curbed demand for South American cargoes.

China, the world’s top soybean buyer, imported 7.24 million tons of the oilseed from Brazil in June, down from 10.48 million tons a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Total imports last month dropped 23 percent from a year before, to 8.25 million tons, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed, customs data showed earlier.

Shipments from the US in June came in at 773,114 tons, up from 54,806 tons in the same month last year, according to customs data.

Chinese buyers turned to US soybeans for better profits during the peak Brazilian soybean export season, as bad weather pushed up prices of the oilseed in the South American country.

For the first six months of the year, China brought in 27.71 million tons of Brazilian beans, up from 26.13 million tons in the same period of 2021.

Imports from the US for January to June came in at 17.54 million tons, down from 21.57 million tons the previous year.

(With input from Reuters)

source