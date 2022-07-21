Finding Nemo Series Rumored To Be In Development for Disney+ – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

Are you ready to take another trip into the Big Blue World? Well, if current rumors are true, you will soon get that chance!

During a recent episode of The DisInsider Show, Editor-In-Chief Skyler Shuler and Co-Editor-In-Chief Derek Cornell shared their Rumor of the Week:

“So this is straight out of Pixar…let’s just say over the next couple years you are going to still get original content after ‘Lightyear’….thanks to things like ‘Cars on the Road’ and ‘Dug Days’, Pixar is diving into the world of series…..they are getting to animate and develop alongside Andrew Stanton, a ‘Finding Nemo’ series for Disney+.”

Now, this is not confirmed by Disney+ at this time. And with any rumor, take with a grain of salt until you hear official confirmation from Disney. But this news/rumor is exciting nonetheless.

In the mean time, you can find both “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory” on Disney+ now.

Are you excited about potentially diving back into the world of Pixar’s ‘Finding Nemo’? Let us know below what you would like to see from this new potential series.

And as always, keep checking back with us here at What’s On Disney Plus, for the latest in all things Disney entertainment news.

