Bitcoin falls below $20,000-mark, check other cryptocurrency prices – India Today

Bitcoin’s price on Wednesday fell below $20,000-mark as top cryptocurrencies remain in the red. The world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was down 1.62 per cent to $19,989.70. The world’s second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, fell 3.03 per cent to $1,131.15, according to data on Coindesk.
“After rallying above US$20,000, Bitcoin fell back to the US$19,000 level on Tuesday, with bulls liquidating their positions. Bitcoin is down by nearly 71 per cent from its all-time high and 57 per cent down from the beginning of the year,” Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO, Mudrex, said.
“At the same time, Ethereum is also down by 70 per cent on its year-to-date loss. The volatility in the market continues as bears look stronger than the bulls,” Patel said.
XRP fell 2.01 per cent, Solana was down 1.87 per cent, Cardano fell 2.65 per cent, Stellar was down 2.71 per cent.
Other popular cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin was up 1.57 per cent, Polkadot gained 1.46 per cent, Avalanche rose 8.26 per cent, and Shiba Inu gained 2.19 per cent.
