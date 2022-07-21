Nothing Phone (1) hands-on video shows off complete display, rear notification lights, and more – 91mobiles

Ads

Ahead of launch, the complete design of the Nothing Phone (1) has been revealed in a hands-on video.

Nothing is gearing up for the launch of its first-ever smartphone, dubbed the Nothing Phone (1). So far, we have received plenty of leaks, rumours, and official teasers of the Nothing Phone (1), and thanks to those, we already know a lot about the device, including its rear design, which was revealed by the brand a few days ago. Now, a new hands-on video by the famous YouTuber MKBHD has popped up, which leaves little room for guesswork when it comes to the design of the Nothing Phone (1). Let’s take a look.

As seen in the video above, this is what the Nothing Phone (1) will look like. The device will make room for a centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper. The display of the device is flat around the edges, and the overall device looks quite compact in the YouTuber’s hands. That said, we might have to wait for the device to launch to tell this with more confidence.

MKBHD further tells us about the LED lights that the Nothing Phone (1) makes room for at its back. The Red dot, which was a mystery for us all so far, turns out to be a video recording indicator. Furthermore, the LED strip at the very bottom will double as a charging percentage indicator.

The LED lights at the back will have various customisation options and will sync with the in-house ringtones of the Nothing Phone (1). Lastly, the Nothing Phone (1) will have support for wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging. As for the rest of the details, the video does not mention much about the specifications of the device.

The Nothing Phone (1) is said to feature a 90Hz refresh rate 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel. Under the hood, the device will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, which will be paired with at least 6GB RAM and at least 128GB internal storage. The device is likely to run Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box. Coming to the battery of the device, we can expect the Nothing Phone (1) to make room for a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging over a USB Type-C charging port.

Nothing Phone (1) specs

Nothing Phone (1) comes with dual rear cameras, one of which is likely a 50MP primary shooter with OIS. The Nothing Phone (1) will run Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box.

