Apple sends invites for October 18 event, new MacBook Pros expected – The Indian Express

Apple confirmed Tuesday it is holding its second fall event of the year on October 18, where the tech giant is widely expected to unveil its next-generation of MacBook Pros. The broadcast is to start at 10 a.m. PT/ 10:30 pm IST on apple.com. Details were confirmed through a media invitation sent to indianexpress.com.

The ‘unleashed’ in the invite seems like a suggestion towards the upgraded version of Apple’s own silicon, which is likely to power the new Macs to be showcased at the event. The Apple M1 is already touted as the fastest processor for consumers and the latest version could take this power to a new level.

Last month, Apple held its September event where it announced the new iPhone 13 series, iPad mini, and Apple Watch. The upcoming event will be jam-packed with announcements, with a major focus on the new Mac lineup, including the long rumoured M1X-powered MacBook Pros. Apple is also likely to announce the third-generation AirPods 3 and maybe the all-new Mac mini too. Here’s what, and what not, to expect at Apple’s big October event.

New Macs will be the star of the show. Despite the chip shortages, Apple is planning a revamped MacBook Pro lineup featuring the all-new M1X processor. Rumour has it that the new MacBook Pro will come in 14-inch and 16-inches screen sizes. This display will be a mini LED, the same display technology that powers the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

New MacBook Pros will see a complete redesign in years with a flat-edged design that resembles the iPad Pro, a much faster and improved M1X processor with additional GPU cores, the MagSafe charger’s return, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that he expects the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro to be released in the third quarter of 2021. Both 14-inch 16-inch MacBook Pros will be aimed at creative professionals, video editors, and musicians.

Just last year, Apple debuted a new Mac mini with its M1 processor that looked exactly like previous-generation models. But Cupertino is likely to announce a high-end Mac mini for the first time, revamping its small-print Mac that has been seen as a lifestyle computer.

The new high-end model will be more powerful and will likely replace the Intel models Apple is still selling in the market. The M1X-powered Mac mini will come with a “plexiglass-like top”, more Thunderbolt ports, a MagSafe power connector, and a magnetic charging connector – just like the new M1 iMac.

Apple’s AirPods wireless earbuds have been a surprise success for the company but the company has yet to give the original AirPods a significant refresh since their launch back in 2016. The AirPods 2 was a minor refresh in addition to wireless charging. Reports suggest the AirPods 3 will have similar built-in features to the AirPods Pro, including spatial audio support, a shorter stem, interchangeable tips, and a smaller charging case. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) won’t be included.

It would be great if Apple launches the new AirPods 3 in a series of candy colours, exploring the fun side. The price of the AirPods 3 could be important, with many TWS sell for $100. Right now, AirPods 2 are priced at $159 and $199 with wireless charging.

The latest version of macOS, Monterey, was announced at Apple’s annual WWDC in the summer. The new macOS named Monterey after the scenic beach town on California’s central coast comes. The new OS comes with features such as Universal Control that turns the iPad into a second screen, revamped Safari browser, and more.

During the announcement at WWDC, Apple said macOS Monterey would be coming this year but Cupertino didn’t announce the release date. While we still don’t know the exact release date, Apple’s October event could be the right platform to reveal the rollout plans.

Last year, Apple unveiled the new MacBook Air with the M1 processor. The MacBook Air continues to be a popular Mac with consumers and while a new version will launch in the coming months with an updated processor, it is not expected this year.

But the MacBook Air has an aging design and we expect a major redesign. YouTuber Jon Prosser claims the next-generation MacBook Air will have a redesigned chassis and come in a range of fun colours, similar to a 24-inch iMac. A faster M2 processor could power the next MacBook Air. Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks it might not arrive until the third quarter of 2022 so there could be a longer wait for the new MacBook Air.

