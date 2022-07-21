IRS Plus-Up payment dates: How to receive the new checks before the end of the year – Marca English

Ads

The IRS is sending EIP to elegible individuals, you have until December 31.

The third round of the Economic Impact Payments authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act began sendig checks to eligible individuals in March 2021.

However,the third waves of checks must be issued by December 31, 2021. This means, there is enough time to apply for an extra stimulus money.

There has been a third payment automatically sent out by the IRS to people who did not hand in a return but received Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income or Veterans Affairs benefits.

If you are a taxpayer in the USA whose income was lower in 2020 than it was in 2019, then you are eligible to receive what is being referred to as a plus-up payment.

This also applies to anyone who claimed an elderly or disabled dependent when they handed in their taxes in 2020, as well as elder or disabled relatives or college students who are under the care of individuals.

The deadline to submit your 2020 tax return and therefore become eligible to receive the plus-up payment is December 31, 2021, so it is better to act sooner rather than later.

In order to get the payment before the end of 2021, you should submit that tax return with some time to spare, so that it can be processed and so that the payment can be sent your way.

To check all the specifics in the eligibility process, visit the IRS website.

Once you have filed your 2020 tax return, you can sit back and relax.

The IRS will then evaluate whether you are eligible to receive the plus-up payment, as they will look at the difference between your 2019 return and the 2020 version.

You will be able to track the status of your plus-up payment by checking the IRS’ ‘Get My Payment’ tool.

There have been roughly 500,000 plus-up payments sent out by direct deposit, with the rest being sent out via checks.

Based on the current situation, the Build Better Act which has already been approved by the Senate, will be the key to establish if there’s enough money to send out stimulus checks based on the 2020 tax return.

