Is The Chi on Netflix, Prime, HBO Max, and Disney Plus? – Game Revolution

It can be tough figuring out if The Chi is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney Plus. While The Chi is a popular series from Showtime, the subscription service has many deals and options that make it possible for you to watch the show on other streaming services. The upcoming fifth season of the series, which will air first on Showtime Now on June 24 at 9pm ET, makes this question on accessibility tougher.



Let’s break this down one by one. The easiest way to purchase access to The Chi apart from Showtime itself is through Amazon Prime or Hulu by adding $10.99/month for a Showtime subscription. If you’re unsure about getting it, you can try the Showtime add-on on Amazon Prime via a 7-day free trial. You can also purchase individual episodes ($1.99 for SD or $2.99 for HD) or entire full seasons if you prefer. From here, it gets somewhat complicated.

For Disney Plus, The Chi is only available in specific regions and only for a limited number of seasons. In the UK and Ireland, the first four seasons were added on January 12 this year, whereas in Australia, only the first three season are available. Once the fifth season is finished, we’ll likely hear word on when the episodes in that season will be available in those regions. It’s unclear if The Chi will be offered through Disney Plus in the States eventually, though it likely won’t be considering that as it would rather sell you on the Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ bundle (though that sadly doesn’t come with the Showtime add-on on Hulu).

As for Netflix and HBO Max, The Chi cannot be streamed on those platforms. This is despite the fact that if you do a Google search, you can find an entry for the show on HBO Max.

