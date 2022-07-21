Disney Plus Day 2021: India subscribers ask why IMAX Enhanced Marvel films are not available in Hotstar – Pursue News – Pursue News

Ads

Disney Plus Day 2021 is done and dusted for the year but Marvel fans in India are still left puzzling over the exclusion of IMAX enhanced Marvel films on Disney Plus Hotstar. However, there may be an explanation behind its unavailability in the South Asian region.

At the moment, Marvel Studios’ blockbuster flick, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the sole Marvel title currently streaming on IMAX enhanced format. Though only portable and computer devices showcase the Marvel film in 1:90:1 format. Moreover, TV units are streaming Shang-Chi in the 16:9 format and Hotstar is yet to promote the title as “now streaming in IMAX enhanced” as mentioned in the US and other regions. Added, the rest of the 12 promised Marvel films in IMAX quality remain unavailable in India.

@hotstar_helps Dear disney+hotstar Why shang chi is not available in imax enhanced on my android tv but it works with Mobile and computer .4k , Dolby vision and 5.1 only available in android tv

— Naveen (@Naveen173113) November 12, 2021

So far, Disney Plus Hotstar hasn’t responded to numerous queries from subscribers regarding its unavailability. Nonetheless, Disney Plus did state content availability varies by region for IMAX format MCU titles, via a press release. So it seems like Indian Marvel fans will have to wait longer since the Mouse House has not promoted any IMAX Marvel films except Shang-Chi. Even so, it hasn’t stopped fandom from questioning the OTT platform for an update. Readers can check out some of the tweets below.

@disneyplus @DisneyPlusHS @hotstar_helps

Is it coming for india too ?

I can only see Shang chi in imax format

What about other movies imax enhanced ?

Please kindly confirm… pic.twitter.com/BL7IHpr8Hp

— TS001 (@t_s_c_001) November 12, 2021

@disneyplus Is the IMAX enhanced not released in India?

— Mickey Massey (@masseymick19) November 12, 2021

@DisneyPlusHS Will There Be IMAX Enhanced Version Available On Disney Plus Hotstar India? Or it is only Available On Disneyplus? Can You Please Explain That?

— Sahil (@shahil_Indian) November 12, 2021

Just I can see Shang chi has enhanced screen whereas endgame and all the remaining marvel movies are not in imax format they are in normal format

— Tarun.pilla (@Tarunpilla1) November 12, 2021

Yes. Shang chi is in Imax enhanced version on hotstar. Just watched. By the looks of it you can guess its IMAX.

— WikRUM Ⓥ (@wikrum90) November 12, 2021

@hotstar_helps When will the IMAX enhanced titles release in India? #DisneyPlusHotstarDay #DisneyPlus

— Varun Yeggina (@Yeggina) November 13, 2021

Hey guys when will India get, @IMAX enhanced disney plus in India?

.@Marvel_India @DisneyPlusHS @hotstar_helps @DisneyPlusHelp

— Anirudh Mahansaria  (@AniGraphicsD) November 12, 2021

@disneyplus @DisneyPlusHS can you please confirm when the imax enhanced versions will be available here in India??? It's very confusing right now… Can you please reply???

— Debjit Banerjee (@debjit_banerjee) November 12, 2021

@hotstar_helps imax enhanced of avengers endgame is not available in android tv

— stephen fleming (@stephen26277266) November 12, 2021

And unfortunately imax enhanced also not available in india

— Jordan (@marvelousguy11) November 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the global celebration of Disney’s direct-to-consumer platform had several head-turning announcements during Marvel Studios 2021 special. A short clip showcasing first looks and teasers from She-Hulk, Moon Knight & Ms. Marvel had most fans’ attention. Plus, updates on other Disney Plus shows such as Loki season 2 & What If! season 2 along with a glimpse of its future slate seems to have won over loyal subscribers on board for its upcoming content releases.

It remains to be seen when Disney Plus Hotstar could update its content library. Subscribers can still tune in to stream other exclusive releases such as Jungle Cruise and shorts from the Star Wars franchise like Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett. Check out the “exclusive sneak preview” to get a look at all content currently available from Disney Plus Day 2021.

So far, Hotstar is yet to even promote Shang-Chi as an IMAX enhanced format on Hotstar, even though the film can be streamed in 1:90:1 format for computer and mobile devices. The OTT platform has not provided an update on when subscribers can expect the latest IMAX titles but going by Disney’s past decision, it is likely to be rolled out in near future. It must be noted, out of Disney Plus’ 116 million subscribers worldwide, about 40% of them are Disney Plus Hotstar subscribers in India, Indonesia and Malaysia. But India is not alone with users in regions like Indonesia also reporting its unavailability.

@DisneyPlusID why in my apple TV cannot play IMAX enhanced? Is it not available in Indonesia?

— Minto88 (@Minto88) November 13, 2021

PursueNews has reached out to Disney for a comment and will update readers as the story develops.

